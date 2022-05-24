"Doc Brown": Dr David Spiegel Back to the Future memes trend online as witness's testimony during Johnny Depp trial goes viral 

Dr. David Spiegel, a psychiatrist & expert witness, took the stand in the Johnny Depp x Amber Heard defamation trial. Christopher Lloyd is now trending as netizens claim that Spiegel looks and sounds incredibly similar to Llyod’s Back to the Future character Doc Brown.

#JusticeForJohnny #AmberIsALiar #IStandWithJohnyDepp Fingers crossed that that Doc Brown is going to make it so Johnny can go back in time & never marry Amber Turd.

During cross-examination by Depp’s legal team, Dr. David Spiegel became a subject for internet humor. Heard’s attorneys called him as an expert witness to provide testimony on substance abuse and intimate partner violence (IPV) which Depp may have taken part in.

Unsurprisingly, the psychiatrist was questioned about his qualifications to be deemed an “expert witness.”

Although this is often a mere formality, the cross-examination became unexpectedly aggressive.

Dr. David Spiegel was cross-examined by Johnny Depp’s attorney Wayne Dennison (Image via Getty Images)

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Wayne Dennison attempted to pick apart Dr. David Spiegel’s resume. Dennison claimed that the psychiatrist had not written about or presented on IPV, making him ineligible to be an “expert witness” in the trial.

The lawyer and psychiatrist went on to spar during the trial. Dennison pointed out that Spiegel could not give a legitimate assessment as he had not interviewed Depp. Spiegel claimed to have requested the same. However, the actor refused to take part in it.

Dennison then asked Spiegel how he made his assessments for analyzing the actor’s cognitive speech. Dennison added:

“At the deposition, didn't you say what you did was compare Mr. Depp's performance in lots of Pirates movies against his deposition here?”

Spiegel went on to apologize for the same. Dennison challenged the notion by hilariously attacking him. Dennison said:

“Willy Wonka doesn’t matter to you? You see that movie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Did you look at that one when you were comparing his processing speed?”

Spiegel was also questioned during the relentless cross-examination for calling Johnny Depp an “idiot” and assessing Depp for suffering from impairment function.

Internet reacts to Dr. David Spiegel being cross-examined by Johnny Depp’s attorney

As the psychiatrist took the stand, many found the resemblance between him and Doc Brown astounding. A few tweets read:

Ghost of Salvador Dali. @BabouTheOcicat This is one of the greatest crosses of an expert witness I've ever seen. Doc Brown is being destroyed. This is one of the greatest crosses of an expert witness I've ever seen. Doc Brown is being destroyed. 😂

The Invisible Man @TheInvi80692073 Dr Spiegel is one of the weirdest witnesses on the stand - it's like someone kidnapped Doc Brown from Back to the Future and put him on crack. Dr Spiegel is one of the weirdest witnesses on the stand - it's like someone kidnapped Doc Brown from Back to the Future and put him on crack.

Goolag @Goolag3 @dutchGee I'm convinced he's Doc Brown from Back to the future @dutchGee I'm convinced he's Doc Brown from Back to the future https://t.co/GKnfGY2omo

What did Dr. David Spiegel say about Johnny Depp?

When the psychiatrist spoke about the signs of IPV, he stated that one of them was someone in a relationship being jealous or suspicious, the second sign being “someone who has a higher than average acceptance of violence ideations,” and the third signal would include a person having rapid “mood shifts” along with “limited self-control.”

When Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft asked if this was evident in Depp’s behavior, Spiegel responded by saying that Depp routinely exhibited such reactions.

Spiegel also claimed in the trial that Depp was taking multiple drugs, some prescribed and some illegal. He added that the actor was taking them along with consuming alcohol.

