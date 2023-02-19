“It staggers me”: Netizens reacts as Roald Dahl’s books are edited to remove words deemed sensitive

Puffin, a prestigious publishing house from the UK, has been scrubbing what they deem to be insensitive and non-inclusive words and terms from British author Roald Dahl’s children’s books. In many cases, the publishers are even rephrasing Dahl’s words to make them more politically correct.

However, this matter has not been well-received by many book lovers, especially those who grew up reading Dahl’s popular children’s stories and novels.

A Scottish blogger from the UK, Effie Deans, expressed their discontent on Twitter and wrote that it shocks them deeply that publishers are censoring and rewriting Dahl’s books.

Effie Deans @Effiedeans It staggers me that Roald Dahl is being censored & rewritten. This is what Thomas Bowdler did to Shakespeare in 1807 hence the verb Bowdlerise. Shame on Puffin. Have we reached that stage It staggers me that Roald Dahl is being censored & rewritten. This is what Thomas Bowdler did to Shakespeare in 1807 hence the verb Bowdlerise. Shame on Puffin. Have we reached that stage

They compared the situation with when Thomas Bowdler edited William Shakespeare's plays in 1807 to ensure they were family-friendly, as a result of which the verb "bowdlerise" came into usage.

The Roald Dahl Story Company and Puffin Books collaborated with Inclusive Minds, a company that is intent on ensuring inclusion, equality, diversity, and accessibility exist in children’s literature and is dedicated to bringing change to the face of children’s books.

The collaboration between the three companies ended in a dilution of Dahl’s playful narratives to be more inclusive and acceptable of what they were considering contemporary culture.

"Fat" and "ugly" removed from new editions of Roald Dahl's books

In the latest editions of Dahl’s books published by Puffin, references to the characters’ physical appearances were edited to make them more sensitive and sanitized. Adjectives like “fat” and “ugly” were erased from new editions of his books. According to reports, the publishers hired “sensitivity readers” to make the changes.

One of Roald Dahl’s popular children’s novels, James and the Giant Peach, written in 1961, had a line where the character Aunt Sponge was described as “terrifically fat” as well as “tremendously flabby”. Another character, Aunt Spiker, was compared to a wire and bone for her thin and dry physique.

However, the adjectives, “fat”, “flabby”, “thin”, and “dry” were removed from the new editions of the novels. The entire verse was rewritten as:

“Aunt Sponge was a nasty old brute / And deserved to be squashed by the fruit.”

Aunt Spiker’s descriptions were also changed and rewritten as:

“Aunt Spiker was much of the same / And deserves half of the blame.”

Another character, Augustus Gloop from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, portrayed as a glutton in the book and in the movie adaptions of the novel, is no longer introduced as “fat”. Instead, he is now known to children as “enormous”.

Similarly, in the book The Twits, the character of Mrs. Twit, whom the author described in the original version of the book as “ugly and beastly”, now has only one adjective, “beastly”.

Gendered references in Dahl’s books have also been weakened so that they do not come off as offensive to women or the transgender or queer community. In the novel The Witches, the part where it was said that witches are originally bald underneath their wigs, has now been given a new disclaimer that says:

“There are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs and there is certainly nothing wrong with that.”

In Matilda, the dictatorial and ferocious headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who was previously called the “most formidable female” in the book, is now the “most formidable woman”.

The Oompa Loompas from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, who were once called “small men”, are now being introduced to readers as “small people”. In James and the Giant Peach, the Cloud-Men are now Cloud-People.

Netizens have expressed their displeasure at Puffin for censoring and changing Roald Dahl's authentic writing after his death.

Dewi 🏹📜 @Dewiwrites Something about this altering of the Roald Dahl books concerns me. I'm not sure how ethical it is to edit the words of an author who is dead and can't accept or reject them.



Find new kids' books to publish, by living authors, instead of trying to polish things from another era. Something about this altering of the Roald Dahl books concerns me. I'm not sure how ethical it is to edit the words of an author who is dead and can't accept or reject them.Find new kids' books to publish, by living authors, instead of trying to polish things from another era.

Zinnia Z @ZinniaZed Changing “not many years ago” to “many years ago” is the most minor of the Roald Dahl edits but it’s one I can’t stop thinking about



It’s not even trying to fix something potentially offensive, it’s just “kids are too stupid to understand that a book was written in the past” lol Changing “not many years ago” to “many years ago” is the most minor of the Roald Dahl edits but it’s one I can’t stop thinking aboutIt’s not even trying to fix something potentially offensive, it’s just “kids are too stupid to understand that a book was written in the past” lol https://t.co/8sWOKN3y0c

James Bembridge @TheBembridge Hello stranger, can I interest you in some uncensored Roald Dahl books? Hello stranger, can I interest you in some uncensored Roald Dahl books? https://t.co/nocSqpSLoN

Eleanor 💞 @misanthropicice This Roald Dahl censoring is concerning & sets a dangerous precedent. You edit a couple of books with outdated attitudes, now there's only 400 years of literature left to go. Where do you draw the line here? When has rewriting the past ever solved contemporary societal issues? This Roald Dahl censoring is concerning & sets a dangerous precedent. You edit a couple of books with outdated attitudes, now there's only 400 years of literature left to go. Where do you draw the line here? When has rewriting the past ever solved contemporary societal issues?

Andrew Lawrence @andrewlawrence If I wanted my kid to read some watered-down, clumsily re-worded version of Roald Dahl, I'd get her a David Walliams book. If I wanted my kid to read some watered-down, clumsily re-worded version of Roald Dahl, I'd get her a David Walliams book.

pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” @pixelatedboat The censoring of Roald Dahl highlights the dangers of letting ownership of an author’s work pass to their greedy children when they die. In a better system, control of the intellectual property rights would instead be given to a coalition of their most deranged fanfiction writers The censoring of Roald Dahl highlights the dangers of letting ownership of an author’s work pass to their greedy children when they die. In a better system, control of the intellectual property rights would instead be given to a coalition of their most deranged fanfiction writers

✏🖌🎞 Animation Fanatical ✏🖌🎞 @Tre_Animation I believe that modern media & books etc for kids should be more inclusive & respectable, but on the other hand we shouldn't censor the past. Roald Dahl's books are language & attitudes of their time. No they're not right, but should create conversation & educate! As WB once said I believe that modern media & books etc for kids should be more inclusive & respectable, but on the other hand we shouldn't censor the past. Roald Dahl's books are language & attitudes of their time. No they're not right, but should create conversation & educate! As WB once said https://t.co/P9qHqcWK6m

deniz @dizzside @meaneviIdoer roald dahl may be a weirdo but i will always immortalize this page @meaneviIdoer roald dahl may be a weirdo but i will always immortalize this page https://t.co/50cS2Xi5an

Anita Singh @anitathetweeter The thing that annoys me about the Roald Dahl changes is how stupid they are. A ban on the word “fat” yet keeping in the rest of the description in which Augustus Gloop is clearly fat The thing that annoys me about the Roald Dahl changes is how stupid they are. A ban on the word “fat” yet keeping in the rest of the description in which Augustus Gloop is clearly fat https://t.co/1Grm0gMwZJ

Stig Abell @StigAbell This change to Roald Dahl is so preposterously, laughably pointless it makes you wonder whether the publisher is aware that fiction is an act of creatively making things up. This change to Roald Dahl is so preposterously, laughably pointless it makes you wonder whether the publisher is aware that fiction is an act of creatively making things up. https://t.co/FZ84I3toPB

jolene of arc @okaypompeii been trying to talk about the roald dahl censorship without sounding like a boomer. anyway, i think that this statement from Warner Brothers before their old racist cartoons is pretty good, would rather publishers do something like this than literally change words been trying to talk about the roald dahl censorship without sounding like a boomer. anyway, i think that this statement from Warner Brothers before their old racist cartoons is pretty good, would rather publishers do something like this than literally change words https://t.co/ce8yC2esDx

Summer Anne Burton @summeranne Incunabula @incunabula



telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/02/1… Roald Dahl - 2001 authorized Puffin edition vs 2022 authorized Puffin edition. Roald Dahl - 2001 authorized Puffin edition vs 2022 authorized Puffin edition.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/02/1… https://t.co/Psfulj7Krk Haven’t seen a single person of any political leaning say the Roald Dahl edits are good. No one seems to have asked for this and it was executed abysmally. Genuinely baffled as to how they get through presumably a large number of reasonable people at Penguin?! twitter.com/incunabula/sta… Haven’t seen a single person of any political leaning say the Roald Dahl edits are good. No one seems to have asked for this and it was executed abysmally. Genuinely baffled as to how they get through presumably a large number of reasonable people at Penguin?! twitter.com/incunabula/sta…

𐎡𐎤𐎫𐎤𐏂-𐎽𐎤𐎱𐎨 🦋 @belet_seri



This is unethical beyond belief. The publishing company @PuffinBooks is rewriting Roald Dahl’s books. They’re actively changing his words because he can’t defend himself as he’s dead.This is unethical beyond belief. The publishing company @PuffinBooks is rewriting Roald Dahl’s books. They’re actively changing his words because he can’t defend himself as he’s dead.This is unethical beyond belief. https://t.co/2GBDhauvfz

Heather E Heying @HeatherEHeying



Apparently we have perfect insight into what is good and right, having attained purity. It is only past people who made errors, had secrets, believed things that weren’t true.



We are a confused and arrogant people. Incunabula @incunabula



telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/02/1… Roald Dahl - 2001 authorized Puffin edition vs 2022 authorized Puffin edition. Roald Dahl - 2001 authorized Puffin edition vs 2022 authorized Puffin edition.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/02/1… https://t.co/Psfulj7Krk Roald Dahl's publisher changing his words after his death.Apparently we have perfect insight into what is good and right, having attained purity. It is only past people who made errors, had secrets, believed things that weren’t true.We are a confused and arrogant people. twitter.com/incunabula/sta… Roald Dahl's publisher changing his words after his death.Apparently we have perfect insight into what is good and right, having attained purity. It is only past people who made errors, had secrets, believed things that weren’t true.We are a confused and arrogant people. twitter.com/incunabula/sta…

The Roald Dahl Story Company stated that the periodic revisions of an author’s old books are standard in today’s date. The company also claimed that the initiative aimed to preserve Dahl’s voice and style.

However, Roald Dahl’s biographer, Matthew Dennison, suggested that Dahl’s books were written for the imaginative and lighthearted minds of children. Dennison foreshadowed that in order to make the stories comfortable for readers of all ages, some adults can ruin the essence and fun of these stories for the primary readers these books were written for, i.e., children.

Poll : 0 votes