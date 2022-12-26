Netflix recently released Matilda the Musical on their platform, and fans who are going gaga over the film are quite impressed with actor Lashana Lynch's performance.

Based on the 2011 stage musical of the same name by Warchus, Kelly, and Tim Minchin, which is in turn based on the 1988 novel Matilda by Roald Dahl, the film follows the story of a brilliant little girl Matilda who possesses telekinetic abilities.

The film has been met with positive reviews and a lot of appreciation for its music, choreography, screenplay, and most importantly, acting. The film stars Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, and Lashana Lynch, with Lynch getting a ton of love from netizens for her wonderful performance on screen. One fan even took to Twitter, claiming,

"Give Lashana Lynch her Oscar NOW."

Ranger Reviews on YouTube @RangerReviews Really upsetting fat suits for two characters aside, #Matilda is PERFECT. I cried like a baby. Give Lashana Lynch her Oscar NOW. I can't wait to see what this wider Roald Dahl universe will entail and how it'll all connect! Really upsetting fat suits for two characters aside, #Matilda is PERFECT. I cried like a baby. Give Lashana Lynch her Oscar NOW. I can't wait to see what this wider Roald Dahl universe will entail and how it'll all connect!

Lashana Lynch's performance in Matilda the Musical stuns fans

Netflix @netflix Lashana Lynch has emerged as one of cinema's brightest rising stars



She’s delivered powerful performances in independent movies, dazzled in Hollywood blockbusters & kicked ass alongside the biggest stars.



And as Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical reveals, Lashana can also S-I-N-G Lashana Lynch has emerged as one of cinema's brightest rising starsShe’s delivered powerful performances in independent movies, dazzled in Hollywood blockbusters & kicked ass alongside the biggest stars.And as Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical reveals, Lashana can also S-I-N-G https://t.co/m8T5VqHdwD

Relatively new to the world of cinema, Lynch rose to stardom for portraying Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. ,

Fans were initially skeptical when it was announced that Lynch was going to play the role of the kind Miss Jennifer Honey, the teacher who discovers Matilda's potential and helps her throughout the course of the film. However, fans of Matilda the Musical quickly changed their opinion upon the release of the movie that saw Lynch portray her part brilliantly.

Her acting has left such a long-lasting impact on fans that they are demanding that the actress be given an Oscar for best supporting role. She was previously praised for her portrayal of Izogie in The Woman King, which was released earlier this year.

Fans took to Twitter to express how much they loved seeing the actress in Miss Honey's shoes:

Connor Johnston @CFJohnston17 When are we going to start SERIOUSLY talking about Lashana Lynch getting the Best Supporting Oscar for her role as Miss Honey in #Matilda ?? When are we going to start SERIOUSLY talking about Lashana Lynch getting the Best Supporting Oscar for her role as Miss Honey in #Matilda?? https://t.co/DquHYlgX7h

Bald Dano Enthusiast💜💛 @MicksGotMook Lashana Lynch is absolutely amazing Lashana Lynch is absolutely amazing

Thelastroller @Dvs89 #MatildaTheMusical Lashana Lynch is so extremely talented and stunning Lashana Lynch is so extremely talented and stunning 😍 #MatildaTheMusical

mal @rambhoedanvers and when lashana wins her oscar for matilda ?? and when lashana wins her oscar for matilda ??

C🌹 @valhaiz Her Oscar for Matilda and for The Woman King like Lashana stans we never lose twitter.com/makkariswift/s… Her Oscar for Matilda and for The Woman King like Lashana stans we never lose twitter.com/makkariswift/s… https://t.co/VhL8ssYLse

Dan Brierley @danbrierley11 Absolutely losing it over the new Matilda The Musical finale “Still Holding My Hand.” I love the original finale, but this is such a beautiful riff on “Quiet” and centers the story rightfully back on Matilda and Miss Honey. LASHANA LYNCH’S VOCALS! Absolutely losing it over the new Matilda The Musical finale “Still Holding My Hand.” I love the original finale, but this is such a beautiful riff on “Quiet” and centers the story rightfully back on Matilda and Miss Honey. LASHANA LYNCH’S VOCALS!

caleb mark @calebmarkfelix LASHANA LYNCH’s VOICE 🤯

it’s so beautiful 🥺 LASHANA LYNCH’s VOICE 🤯it’s so beautiful 🥺

The actress provided vocals for the song My House and later on shocked fans by hitting high chords with ease in the final song of the film called Still Holding My Hand. They had no clue about her ability to sing and were mesmerized by her vocals.

mcdonalds ice cream machine @laylabyclapton lashana lynch's voice in matilda ???? are her vocal cords made of GOLD ??? lashana lynch's voice in matilda ???? are her vocal cords made of GOLD ???

Matilda the Musical is certainly unmissable for fans of musicals, dance, fantasy, and tear-jerking drama. The film is directed by Matthew Warchus, while the credit for its awe-inspiring music goes to the brilliant Tim Minchin and Christopher Nightingale.

Matilda the Musical's official synopsis reads:

"An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results. Meet Matilda."

Alongside Lynch, the film offers brilliant performances by Alisha Weir, who plays Matilda, and the legendary Emma Thompson, who plays the notorious principal of Crunchem Hall Elementary School.

A brief look at Lashana Lynch's career and filmography

Born in London, Lashana Lynch is of Jamaican descent. The actress attended Twyford CofE High School and ArtsEd drama school in London and made her debut in the 2012 drama film Fast Girls.

In the 2010s she appeared in films and shows like Powder Room, Brotherhood, Captain Marvel, The Bill, Silent Witness, The 7.39, Atlantis, Death in Paradise, Crims, Doctors, etc.

However, her career truly kicked off in the last decade, and in 2020, during the Black Women in Hollywood Awards, she won an award of distinction along with Niecy Nash and Melina Matsoukas. Lynch went on to appear in hit productions like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

In 2022, Lynch played a warrior named Izogie in the historical epic, The Woman King, which was about the Agojie, the all-female military unit of the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

She won the BAFTA Rising Star Award earlier this year.

Matilda the Musical is streaming on Netflix worldwide.

