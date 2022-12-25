Matilda the Musical review: An heartwarming story about a young girl with psychokinetic powers 

Director Matthew Warchus is synonymous with excellent writing and heartwarming storytelling, and his new film titled Matilda the Musical is yet another display of his skill and ability.

The film is based on the 2011 stage musical of the same name by Warchus, Kelly, and Tim Minchin, which in turn is based on the 1988 novel Matilda by Roald Dahl.

Matilda the Musical official poster (Image via IMDB)

The film stars a young Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood, a genius who possesses supernatural powers and is battling the world, most importantly her unsupportive family and her school's evil headmaster Miss Agatha Trunchbull. On her journey, she meets her teacher Miss Jennifer Honey and forms an inseparable bond with her.

The film is full of touching and amusing moments, making it suitable for the entire family.

Let's dive into a detailed review of Matilda the Musical.

Matilda the Musical review: A perfect Christmas movie to enjoy with friends and family

It's Matilda's world and the rest of us are merely existing in it.

Musicals have been a staple of Hollywood since the 1920s and have drastically evolved and matured in the 21st century. Matilda the Musical is a prime example of amazing composition and choreography with stellar acting and just the right amount of prosthetics and special effects.

Matilda is a talented child living with her unsupportive family, who mostly treats her like an afterthought. Her family consists of her father, Harry, a crooked car salesman, and a selfish mother named Zinnia.

What seems to her like a small ruthless world opens up one fine day when she is admitted to Crunchem Hall Elementary School. On the surface, the institution is a school, but the heartless Agatha Trunchbull's reign has turned it into a prison. She makes amazing friends and meets the kindhearted Jennifer Honey, who recognizes her potential and helps her throughout the film.

Matilda the Musical is an easy watch. It is successfully able to tell how a little girl can take on the world with just a little love and support.

The movie is an enjoyable watch for people in all age groups and perfect for children. Alongside the plot, the movie has stellar acting performances by young Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and the legendary Emma Thompson.

The soundtrack of the film is memorable with music composed by Tim Minchin and Christopher Nightingale (who also composed music for the 2011 stage musical of the same name).

A musical for the ages

With a spectacular soundtrack and mesmerizing performances, Matilda the Musical is a memorable watch for fans of fantasy and musicals. The film is right up there with the best musicals released since 2000 with La La Land, Mamma Mia, Sweeney Todd, and many more.

Special credits go to the prosthetics department for turning the loveable Emma Thompson into a merciless, self-absorbed Miss Agatha Trunchbull.

The film's official synopsis reads:

"An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results. Meet Matilda."

Matilda the Musical's filming took place in Ireland in 2021. It was theatrically released in the United Kingdom on 25 November 2022, by Sony Pictures Releasing International through TriStar Pictures, while in the United States, the film was released on 9 December 2022.

Matilda the Musical is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.

