Netflix's new musical film, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, is expected to drop on the streaming platform on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 3 am ET.

Based on the novel titled Matilda by Roald Dahl, the movie tells the story of the Matilda, an extremely intelligent girl who does not shy away from taking bold decisions.

The film features Alisha Weiras Matilda, with many others playing important supporting roles. The movie is helmed by noted director Matthew Warchus and written by Dennis Kelly. It was released in theaters on December 9, 2022, and received critical acclaim.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical on Netflix: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

Netflix released the official teaser for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical on June 15, 2022. The trailer offers a peek into the intriguing storyline replete with many interesting characters. It opens with the shot of a school's gate, with a ferocious voiceover saying:

''This school is full of rebels.''

The trailer then goes on to introduce the lead character, Matilda Wormwood, who's shown to be a bold and smart girl who does not fear to rebel against auhtorities. It also briefly depicts some of the dance sequences performed by the children in the school. Netflix's Tudum's description of the movie reads:

''An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results.''

Based on the film's teaser and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a thrilling and adventurous musical drama that centers on an immensely likable character who does wonders. It also has a number of hilarious and heartwarming moments that could make for the perfect holiday experience.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is the second film based on Roald Dahl's acclaimed novel. The first film, simply titled Matilda, was released in 1996 and received highly positive reviews, thanks to its charming tone, tonal consistency, and performances by the cast.

A quick look at Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical cast

The upcoming musical flick stars young actress Alisha Weir as protagonist Matilda Wormwood. Alisha looks impressive in the movie and she embodies the bold and fearless traits of her character with absolute ease. Fans can expect a charming performance from this young star.

Apart from Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Alisha has starred in Michael Tully's Don't Leave Home. She also lent her voice to the character of Primrose in Two by Two: Overboard!.

Another key cast member is Lashana Lynch, who plays the role of Miss Jennifer Honey in the upcoming Netflix musical movie.

Lynch looks equally brilliant in the teaser, and promises to deliver a riveting performance. Her other film acting credits include No Time to Die, Captain Marvel, and Still Star-Crossed, to name a few.

Apart from Alisha and Lashana, the movie also features several other actors in crucial supporting roles. These include Emma Thompson as Miss Agatha Trunchbull, Andrea Riseborough as Mrs Wormwood, and Stephen Graham as Mr Harry Wormwood, and several others.

You can watch the new musical drama film, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, on Netflix on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 3 am ET.

