Matilda the Musical ending explained 

Matilda the Musical is a wholesome story about a little girl called Matilda and her quest to conquer the world. It is based on the 2011 stage musical of the same name by Matthew Warchus, Dennis Kelly, and Tim Minchin, which in turn is based on the 1988 novel Matilda by Roald Dahl.

NetflixSA @NetflixSA I'm gonna need someone to give me the biggest hug in the world asap🥺



Matilda The Musical comes out tomorrow, only on Netflix I'm gonna need someone to give me the biggest hug in the world asap🥺Matilda The Musical comes out tomorrow, only on Netflix https://t.co/rkyfCQljOU

The film had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on 5 October 2022 and was theatrically released in the United Kingdom on 25 November 2022, by Sony Pictures Releasing International via TriStar Pictures. In the United States, the film was released on 9 December 2022. It began streaming on Netflix on Christmas, December 25, 2022.

With brilliant performances by Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, and Emma Thompson as well as enchanting music by Christopher Nightingale and Tim Minchin, the film is a heartwarming watch and a great example of a well-balanced musical.

Let's take a look at what the ending of this film was about.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Matilda the Musical

Did Miss Jennifer Honey adopt Matilda?

Netflix @netflix Lashana Lynch has emerged as one of cinema's brightest rising stars



She’s delivered powerful performances in independent movies, dazzled in Hollywood blockbusters & kicked ass alongside the biggest stars.



And as Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical reveals, Lashana can also S-I-N-G Lashana Lynch has emerged as one of cinema's brightest rising starsShe’s delivered powerful performances in independent movies, dazzled in Hollywood blockbusters & kicked ass alongside the biggest stars.And as Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical reveals, Lashana can also S-I-N-G https://t.co/m8T5VqHdwD

Matilda the Musical concludes with Matilda and Miss Jennifer Honey holding hands on top of a wagon, singing a melody, and gazing at the sky.

But right before that, we saw a sequence of Miss Agatha Trunchbull getting a dose of her own medicine. Matilda used her telekinetic powers to swing and throw her into the school's front yard. She stops her in mid-air to get the keys off her which are retrieved by Miss Honey. Horrified, the ruthless Trunchbull ran for her life, ending her terrifying reign over Crunchem Hall. Miss Honey then takes over as the new principal.

Matilda's parents then showed up at the school and informed her that they were flying to Spain and she should quickly hop on their broken truck. With teary eyes, her friends bit her goodbye, and Matilda thanked Miss Honey for everything she did for her.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



Find out if it’s worth the watch: ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL’ is now available on Netflix.Find out if it’s worth the watch: bit.ly/MatildaDF ‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL’ is now available on Netflix.Find out if it’s worth the watch: bit.ly/MatildaDF https://t.co/DDpFVxG97n

The heartbroken Miss Honey asked Matilda's parents if they could let their child stay back, with the permission of their daughter, and surprisingly got her wish granted. Matilda's parents leave and Matilda reunites with her friends and teacher.

We then see a dance sequence of students rejoicing at the departure of their former headmaster as the school erupted into a carnival-themed celebration filled with laughter and happiness. The school changed its name to 'The Big Friendly School' and Matilda moved in with her teacher, giving the film a well-deserved happy ending.

Now to answer the primary question, yes, Miss Honey does adopt Matilda. A child that bright and precious deserved a parent who could give her all the love and care in the world that her biological parents were certainly not capable of.

What is Matilda the Musical about?

Directed by British theater director, filmmaker, lyricist, and playwright Matthew Warchus, Matilda the Musical is a heartwarming film about a pure soul named Matilda Wormwood. She is a bright student and possesses telekinetic abilities.

The film's IMDb description reads:

"An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results."

Matilda the Musical's music has been composed by Tim Minchin and Christopher Nightingale with cinematography done by Tat Radcliffe.

Matilda the Musical is streaming on Netflix worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes