Homestead Rescue 2023 release date and air time on Discovery

Discovery is back with a new season of Homestead Rescue. The series follows veteran homesteaders, the Raney family, helping those seeking independence and aiming to live more fulfilling lives off-the-grid. The 10th installment of the Discovery reality television series will premiere on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET/PT.

In this season's premiere, Marty Raney, the family patriarch, penned Homestead Survival: An Insider's Guide to Your Great Escape. He assisted a family in Wyoming by reviving an inherited homestead with a tragic legacy while solving the mystery of an unfinished well.

Misty Raney, Marty's daughter, mixes a unique aquaponic greenhouse with a brand-new duck refuge that Matt (son) built for an innovative duckaponics system, one of their most imaginative creations yet.

The official synopsis of Homestead Rescue Season 10 Episode 1, titled Black Hills Hope, states:

"The Raneys struggle to revive an inherited Wyoming hill country homestead with a tragic legacy; to bring water to the property, Marty must solve the mystery of an untapped well; Misty and Matt combine forces on one of their most ambitious builds."

Meet the Raney family from Discovery's Homestead Rescue

Discovery's Homestead Rescue involves rescuing struggling homesteaders all over the US. The crew includes expert homesteader Marty Raney and his daughter Misty Raney, a farmer, son Matt Raney, a hunter, and a fisherman. Marty hopes to teach his children the skills they need to survive in the wilderness.

The family is known for promoting the homestead way of life and promoting living off the grid to those who are tired of the concrete life and want to start afresh.

Marty's children grew up within the family business Alaska Stone and Log, where they learned the value of labor and stripped wood and quarried stone. The group uses elementary tools to create gorgeous cabins, homes, and habitable structures.

Marty Raney

The 65-year-old family patriarch hosts and produces Discovery's Homestead Rescue and Raney Ranch. Alaskan-born Marty has worked as a mountain guide for the Denali region and has been a survivalist.

Marty first experienced outdoor activities in 1974 in Southeast Alaska's logging camps. Not only was it his first home off-grid, but it was also on the water. On Prince of Wales Island, he ran a floating logging camp. Following his marriage to Mollee Roestel, the reality TV star, the family relocated to a relatively isolated homestead in Haines, Alaska, where Alaskan brown bears primarily populated.

As the host of Discovery's Homestead Rescue, Marty and his family educate people on how to live an off-the-grid, self-sufficient lifestyle. Discovery's Raney Ranch details their way of life, where Marty and his family have carved themselves a piece of abode in the Alaskan wilderness. They live off-grid in a 40-acre homestead, which is only accessible by crossing a strong Class IV+ river,

Marty's fan base has millions of followers worldwide, and he has appeared in over 100 primetime TV shows. Marty lives alone in one of the most demanding environments by his motto:

“Alaska is better than fiction.”

Misty Raney Bilodeau

43-year-old farmer, homestead builder, and carpenter Misty Raney Bilodeau is the family's youngest. She was born on November 9, 1979, in Sitka, Alaska, and has a sister named Melanee Raney.

In 2000, Misty Raney married Mariah Bilodeau, a fellow carpenter, and surfer. After 11 years together, Misty and her husband welcomed their kid, Gauge Bilodeau. They have been living happily ever since. In the summer, they assist with running the family business in Alaska, and in the winter, they go surfing in Hawaii.

As per InTouch Weekly, the reality TV personality once stated:

"I enjoy using a hammer to strike things together and building something out of basic components. I do, which is strange. My family thrives on assisting others in taking control of their own circumstances in anything to do with constructing, gardening, livestock, hunting, obtaining water, and more. Alaska makes us resilient."

Misty is accustomed to the limelight as the face of the Discovery Network program, Homestead Rescue. On June 18, 2016, she made her television debut in the first season premiere.

Matthew Raney

Reality TV personality Matthew Raney, often known as Matt, is a hunter, guide, and homestead builder. He was born in July of 1982 in Alaska. Of his parents' four children, Matt is the youngest. Melanee, Miles, and Misty Raney are his three older siblings. Matt is a hunter and a provider, and he hunts a lot. He once returned home with 1,000 pounds of fish, moose, caribou, and sheep in the summer of 2015.

Matt supports his father and sister in running the Alaska Stone and Log business. The trio also hosts Homestead Rescue. Everyone in the family enjoys hunting, but Matt is regarded as a pro. While he's not working with his father to expand the company, he goes hunting to keep the family's freezers stocked with meat and instructs others on how to do the same.

40-years-old Matt, born and raised in the Alaskan wilderness, has a lifetime's worth of experience setting up and running a successful homestead. He married Katie on May 2, 2016. Speaking about his homestead upbringing to InTouch Weekly, Matt stated:

"I've run naked with the caribou and encountered bears and wolves. Our family has adopted a subsistence way of living. Our sole goal has been to stock our freezer to the brim with salmon, halibut, caribou, doll sheep, and moose over the years. Although we've seen both good and poor years, I can't recall the last time I ate at a fast food restaurant or purchased meat from a market."

Matt and his wife, Katie, welcomed a healthy baby girl on August 21, 2021. The delighted parents already have a son named Indy, who is overjoyed to become a big brother.

Homestead Rescue 2023 will be showcasing the Raney family embarking on new adventures outside Alaska

Season 10 of Homestead Rescue, which airs on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, features all-new builds, life-changing rescues, and homesteading teachings from the Raney family.

As per Discovery's press release, in addition to helping a family in Wyoming on the premiere episode, Homestead Rescue season 10 also includes the Raney family saving young homesteaders in Idaho from a mountainside that is about to collapse in on their cabin.

In one instance, they help a family in Alaska's remote Delta Junction, unprepared for the harsh winters on their 300 acres of land. The crew visited rural Virginia, where new homesteaders struggled to survive on their 11 acres. It had a failing garden, inadequate water catchment, and no shelter besides the old school bus they currently call home.

Produced for Discovery by All3Media, Homestead Rescue Season 10 Episode 1 premiere on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET/PT only on Discovery.

