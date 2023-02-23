How did Da Brat get pregnant? Fertility journey explored as rapper's set to welcome her first child at 48

American rapper Da Brat is expecting her first child with her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, at the age of 48.

In an exclusive interview published by People Magazine on February 21, 2023, the rapper, whose real name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart, opened up about her pregnancy joy and her journey with IVF after experiencing her first miscarriage.

She revealed that the idea of extending their family started as a joke when they were working together on a new line of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. However, the duo became serious after getting a positive response to their collaboration.

Da Brat was unsure if she would ever have kids, as she said:

"I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

Jesseca, on the other hand, is already a mother to three kids from her previous relationship.

Da Brat's perspective about life changed after she met Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart made their relationship public in 2021 and tied the knot a year later.

During her interview with People Magazine, the Funkdafied rapper revealed that her perspective on life and kids changed after she met Harris-Dupart:

"I started looking at life so differently. I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally."

During her pregnancy journey, the rapper faced several health issues and underwent surgery to remove polyps and fibroids before her embryo transfer procedure. However, the couple suffered a miscarriage which left the Give It 2 U rapper shattered:

"I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted. I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me."

The couple also revealed in the interview that they still had "quite a few of her eggs left," and they chose an anonymous donor to begin the procedure again. The rapper is currently 18 weeks pregnant and in her second trimester. She added:

"It's just a blessing. I'm excited! I don't have any cravings or nausea, but I'm always sleepy. It's crazy!"

Da Brat came out as a lesbian in March 2020. In the same interview, the rapper gushed about her wife, stating that she never wanted to share her sexual orientation with anyone until she met Harris-Dupart:

"It was because of her and her inspiring me and me wanting to scream from the mountaintops that I found somebody that I am totally in love with and I don't want to hide it anymore."

The duo recently launched their new Da Brat x Kaleidoscope range of hair care products that are available at Walmart and other big chains.

