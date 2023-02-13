"Never getting another album": Rihanna's pregnancy announcement at Super Bowl sparks memefest online

Rihanna sparked rumors of her pregnancy during her halftime performance at this year's NFL final, held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
The news was later confirmed by the singer's representative to The Hollywood Reporter.
During her on-stage performance, the We Found Love singer was seen cradling her mid-section several times, which led to widespread speculation online about whether the Fenty Beauty founder was sporting a baby bump. This would be her second child with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky.
Following the confirmation of the news, internet users were left in a frenzy and took to social media to share their reactions. User @JWeep tweeted:
"Rihanna ft her child": Barbadian singer's pregnancy confirmation takes netizens by surprise
The singer's explosive performance won over her fans and audiences, with many calling her "elite" and "superior." They remarked that it was her best performance to date.
However, the singer's pregnancy announcement left internet users scrambling to express their shock and amazement online. One user ,@c_entfanatic commented:
While many complimented her on her halftime routine, there were some who found it lacking and underwhelming. However, these comments were called out for their baseless argument. One exasperated user, @Music2Dream rhetorically questioned:
"I am not a Rihanna fan. I don't listen to her music but DAMN, why are yall complaining? This woman is PREGNANT. Tf yall want her to do? Bungie jump, backflip and hit the splits?"
Other netizens also used humorous and sarcastic means to express their reactions.
More about Rihanna's pregnancy and her Super Bowl halftime performance
The Super Bowl saw the Philadelphia Eagles go up against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rihanna's good friend Adele was present in the audience to watch her much-awaited routine.The singer's 13-minute performance featured her in an all-red attire, belting out some of her most famous and iconic hits, including, We Found Love, Where Have You Been, Diamonds, and Work.
Rihanna had previously rejected performing for the Super Bowl over the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick. In her interview prior to her taking the stage, she admitted to having second thoughts, but added that motherhood encouraged her to finally perform. She said:
"It’s important for my son to see."
The Diamonds singer and ASAP Rocky are proud parents to a 9-month-old baby boy who was born last May. The pair have been tight-lipped about their son, keeping all details hidden from the public eye.
With the singer's second pregnancy confirmed, many are now speculating whether the Barbadian native will go on another hiatus. Her last album was released in 2016.
The Super Bowl performance also marked the singer's return to live television for the first time since the 2018 Grammys.