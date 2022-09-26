"What would be dope is if Rihanna drops a new album right after Super Bowl ends" - Fans go crazy as NFL confirms Rihanna headlining SB 2023 half-time performance

During the early slate of Sunday games, the NFL released big news. Music icon Rihanna will be performing at the next Super Bowl's half-time show.

After last year's performance that was labeled as one of the best ever, with artists such as Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna is now the latest icon to be called up for what many believe is the biggest sporting event on the calendar.

As expected, when the news dropped, NFL fans shared their thoughts. Murjani Rawls, a senior writer and critic for Substream Magazine, posting that it would be good if the singer released her latest album after her stint at halftime ends.

"What would be dope if Rihanna drops a new album right after the super bowl ends."

Other NFL fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the latest news regarding the Super Bowl half-time show.

Terrence Ford 💛🐝👑 @EZBreezyT @NFL onFOX @rihanna @NFL This definitely means her new album will be coming soon. If she was really over performing and music as a whole, why take this gig? This is literally THE moment to drop music and capitalize on the streams that come after the performance! Bring it on sis! We’ve been waiting! @NFLonFOX @rihanna @NFL This definitely means her new album will be coming soon. If she was really over performing and music as a whole, why take this gig? This is literally THE moment to drop music and capitalize on the streams that come after the performance! Bring it on sis! We’ve been waiting!

KJ ☘️ #BleedGreen @definition_of_i @AdamSchefter So A Goddess performing at the Super Bowl for the first time? Rihanna is about to make history @AdamSchefter So A Goddess performing at the Super Bowl for the first time? Rihanna is about to make history

Justin Mackey @mackeyj2 @AdamSchefter This would have been a bigger deal about 10 yrs ago. @AdamSchefter This would have been a bigger deal about 10 yrs ago.

Kyle @KLCfor3 @AdamSchefter No album in 6+ years, new one has to be coming? @AdamSchefter No album in 6+ years, new one has to be coming?

Going by most fans' tweets, this seems to be a superb choice from the NFL and it is hoped that the show will eclipse that of last season.

Rihanna the latest star to perform at Super Bowl half-time show

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The famous singer joins a long list of incredible artists to perform in the NFL's showpiece event over the years. The likes of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020), Maroon 5 and Travis Scott (2019), Justin Timberlake (2018), and Lady Gaga (2017) are just some of the A-list performers to have graced the half-time show over the last few years.

There were rumors that Taylor Swift might be the headline act for the NFL at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on February 12. But it is the 34-year-old star with nine Grammy's to her name that got the nod.

While the game itself draws in millions and millions from around the globe, many people tune in to watch the half-time show alone. Last year, Sofi Stadium rocked with celebrities including LeBron James dancing in the stands.

While many still think that this upcoming show will not match the incredible heights of last year, there are still some other artists who could join Rihanna on stage as guests.

Just who that will be, no one knows just yet, but the headliner has been announced and it has been well received.

NFL @NFL



Watch these five music titans get ready for the The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! 📽️Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. bit.ly/PTCSBLVI The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! 📽️🌟Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. bit.ly/PTCSBLVI https://t.co/KiUqUjYZxi

