NFL Rumors: Taylor Swift could be the star performer at Super Bowl LVII halftime show 

It may be September, but there are early rumblings that pop-star singer Taylor Swift could potentially headline the NFL's Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12, 2023 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

TMZ @TMZ Taylor Swift could be this season's Super Bowl halftime show act ... at least, that's what the musician's fans are thinking after the NFL appeared to drop a big clue into it all on Thursday night. tmz.com/2022/09/23/nfl… Taylor Swift could be this season's Super Bowl halftime show act ... at least, that's what the musician's fans are thinking after the NFL appeared to drop a big clue into it all on Thursday night. tmz.com/2022/09/23/nfl…

The NFL announced Friday that Apple music is now the new sponsor of the NFL halftime show. Pepsi has sponsored the halftime show for the last decade, but announced they would not be the sponsor going forward in May. However, they will remain as the NFL's official soda.

The league dropped the news at midnight. Doing so seemed to link Taylor Swift to the halftime show. She has dropped multiple albums at midnight, and her upcoming album is titled, "Midnight." The timing of the announcement has some believing Swift could headline the halftime show next year.

Best Super Bowl halftime shows in NFL history featuring last year's halftime show

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most iconic concerts and biggest stages for any artist to perform on. Throughout its history, the Super Bowl halftime show has put on many classic performances with many of the greatest artists of all-time. The show has shown diversity throughout the years as they've had rappers, rock and roll artists, pop singers, and just about every other genre perform on the big stage.

Last year's halftime show featured a bunch of classic rappers that included Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dre Dre, Kenrick Lamar, and 50 Cent. It was a great show for fans who enjoy classic rap/hip-hop.

Just a year before that, Canadain R&B and pop-star singer, The Weeknd headlined the show and put on a much different performance than last year's.

Perhaps one of the best, if not the best, performances of all-time was when Prince took the stage in. He performed covers Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower," Queen's "We Will Rock You," and Foo Fighters' "Best of You" along with his own songs.

Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, and many other artists have had great halftime shows.

No matter who headlines the 2023 halftime show, it is sure to garner a lot of press and be talked about for months, if not years, come.

