Tom Brady gives honest opinion on Aaron Rodgers' struggles with young WRs in 2022

One of the more intriguing matchups of Week 3 features an NFC showdown between Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers.

Ahead of this marquee contest, Brady spoke highly of Rodgers while interacting with the local Tampa Bay media.

TB12 spoke about how Rodgers has been a great player in Green Bay for so long and has navigated well the challenges of playing with young receivers.

"He’s an older guy now. He’s been a great player in the same place for a long time, so there definitely are some challenges with that. But he’s navigated them pretty well.

"He’s an amazing player. Has been for a long time. I love watching him play and he’s from California, too, so I feel like we always have a little bit of a connection."

Tom Brady then concluded by saying that both Rodgers and Brett Favre have been amazing quarterbacks for the Packers.

“And he’s done a great job, leads the team, and they’ve won a lot of games since he’s been there. I knew Brett (Favre) pretty well — those two guys are two pretty great quarterbacks for a long period of time in one place.”

Aaron Rodgers looking at tough Sunday vs. Tom Brady and Buccaneers as multiple receivers missed practice

Ahead of Sunday's showdown, Aaron Rodgers might be in trouble as multiple wide receivers of his team did not join the team's practice on Thursday.

Four of the Packers' top receivers didn't partake in Thursday's practice. Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb all showed up on Thursday's injury report. The only starting wide receiver who practiced yesterday was Romeo Doubs. That isn't a good sign heading into their matchup this weekend vs. the Bucaneers.

In two games this season, Rodgers has thrown for 429 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while throwing for 69.5%.

The Buccaneers have receiver problems of their own heading into Week 3. Wide receiver Mike Evans will officially be out due to being suspended as a result of being ejected from last Sunday's showdown vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, who missed Week 2, did not practice yesterday and remain questionable heading in to Sunday.

The big contest on Sunday could feature a matchup of two banged-up teams but will still be one of the most anticipated games of the week.

