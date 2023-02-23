1923 finale: 3 things to expect from the Yellowstone prequel 

Episode 8 of the first season of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 3 am ET. This will be the season finale for the show, but fans are thrilled that a second season will be released soon after.

1923 premiered on December 18, 2022. After showing four consecutive weeks of episodes, the show went on break before returning on February 5, 2023. Cinema giants Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren play the principal characters of Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton in this Taylor Sheridan production.

Like Yellowstone, the show also features the Dutton family overcoming various obstacles and foes to defend their house and the massive ranch they own in Montana.

1923 finale: What to expect?

1) The story of Teonna Rainwater

Although most of the 1923 focus on the Dutton family and how they battle their enemies, the story of the young native American girl, Teonna Rainwater, has been traumatic. She is portrayed by Aminah Nieves, who previously stated in an interview that the season finale will be a tearjerker.

She said:

"Have your box of tissues at hand. Episode eight really destroyed me."

From the very start of the season, Teonna was tortured physically and mentally by the Catholic boarding school she was in. She killed two nuns one night because she couldn't bear the torture and left the institute. She now has a target on her back, and her future is hanging by a thread. Fans of the 1923 are hoping to see her alive next season.

2) Banner to get out of prison

The current state of the Dutton family is all due to Banner's wicked plan to wipe the family off the face of the planet. He and his men assaulted the Duttons, starting a gunfight that left John Dutton Sr. dead and Jacob, Jack, and Elizabeth in critical condition.

Banner understood that the Duttons would not remain motionless and that a counterattack was unavoidable. He teamed up with Donald Whitfield, a powerful, wealthy businessman with an agenda and issues with Montana residents. Although Banner was arrested and sent to prison in episode 7, Whitfield and his lawyer pulled strings to get their henchman out.

It is left to see what new havoc Banner and Whitfield will unleash upon the Duttons once they are reunited in the outside world.

3) Spencer will return home, with or without Alexandra

Throughout Season 1 of 1923, Spencer Dutton has been fighting his own battles. He is a war vet and is now a trophy hunter in Africa, where he is renowned for dispatching ferocious man-eating beasts. He met Alexandra in Africa. The couple fell in love and decided to stick together through thick and thin.

The duo even fell into several troublesome situations, like getting attacked by a wild elephant and facing a disaster in the middle of the ocean but are still going strong. Now married, they are still far from Montana but are closer to home than ever. They are currently in Italy, and Spencer only has revenge on his mind. He lost his elder brother and is looking forward to returning home with a burning desire for retribution. Fans are expecting him to make it to the ranch in the season finale.

The season finale of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes