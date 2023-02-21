''That was the main talent of an actor'': Harrison Ford reveals he lied during 1923 casting

Actor Harrison Ford recently spoke to CBS News, wherein he talked about his show, 1923, and his character Jacob Dutton. He shared an interesting story, wherein he revealed that he ''lied'' when asked if he could speak Spanish and if he knew how to ride a horse when the casting agent for 1923 approached him. He said,

''I certainly couldn't ride a horse and I certainly couldn't speak Spanish, but I could lie. And that was the main talent of an actor.''

Harrison Ford portrayed the role of the protagonist Jacob Dutton in 1923, and received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance. The show is a prequel to Taylor Sheridan's hit series, Yellowstone, and a sequel to 1883.

1923 star Harrison Ford opens up on Yellowstone prequel, and more

Harrison Ford spoke at length during his interview with CBS News about how impressed he was with 1923's script and story. He said,

''I was knocked out when I got the scripts - the ambition and the bold storytelling, it's audacious.''

During the interview, he also spoke about working with iconic actress Helen Mirren, who plays the role of Cara Dutton, Jacob's wife, in 1923. Ford mentioned,

''Helen was a big part of the lure of it all for me. Because as much as we're telling the story of the West at that particular time, there's also a very important, central relationship between a husband and a wife. The marriage that we're portraying is one of deep, deep, complex partnership between these two people.''

Apart from 1923, Harrison Ford has been a part of several iconic movies, like the Star Wars franchise, the Indiana Jones series, Blade Runner, and many more. He recently also appeared in another TV show titled Shrinking, wherein he plays the role of a therapist named Paul Rhoades.

Brief about 1923 cast and plot

1923 is a sequel to 1883 and focuses on Jacob Dutton and his family during the early 1920s, amidst the Great Depression. Here's a short description of the show, as per Paramount+:

''1923 will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.''

The show stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the lead roles of Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. Their onscreen chemistry and raw charisma define the tone for the show. Both actors have received critical acclaim for their performances throughout.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, and Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, among various others.

So far, critic reviews for the series have been largely positive, with praise mainly directed towards the show's intriguing plot, atmosphere, and stunning visual aesthetics, among other things. Taylor Sheridan, who helmed Yellowstone and 1883, serves as the creator and executive producer of the western drama series.

1923 is available for streaming on Paramount+. The next episode is expected to drop on the platform on February 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes