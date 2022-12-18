1923: Who is Brandon Sklenar? Meet the actor who plays Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel

Actor Brandon Sklenar dons the role of Spencer Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's new Yellowstone prequel, 1923, which was released on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Spencer is the nephew of lead character Jacob Dutton and the brother of John Dutton Sr..

Spencer is shown to have witnessed some of the most devastating events pertaining to the First World War. Although more details about his character are not known as of now, fans can expect Sklenar to play an important part in the show.

The actor has previously essayed significant roles in Temple, Midway, and Vice.

Brandon Sklenar's early life, previous film and TV projects, and more details explored

Brandon Sklenar was born in New Jersey, where he's believed to have spent the majority of his childhood. As per IMDb, his father worked as a carpenter whilst his mother worked as a hairdresser.

Sklenar was reportedly passionate about acting, cinema, and music from a young age. In 2011, Sklenar portrayed a small role in the film Cornered, which marked his acting debut in films. He also played key roles in short films like Chance and Bella Donna.

Brandon Sklenar also appeared in a brief role in the popular NBC sitcom, Truth Be Told. In 2018, he played the role of Edward Mapplethorpe in Ondi Timoner's biopic, Mapplethorpe. The movie starred Matt Smith in the lead role along with McKinley Belcher III, John Benjamin Hickey, and Carolyn McCormick, among many others, portraying significant supporting roles.

Although the film did not generate much hype, it was critically acclaimed and won numerous awards in various film festivals.

In the Yellowstone prequel, 1923, Sklenar's character is part of the supporting cast and will be seen throughout the season. Fans can expect the actor to deliver a compelling performance.

A brief look at 1923 plot, and more details about Yellowstone

1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone and explores the lives of an older generation of the Dutton family, with Jacob as the patriarch. It is set during the 20s, one of America's most challenging and difficult decades as it witnessed the devastating Great Depression and the Prohibition era.

With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren donning the lead roles, fans can expect an enthralling experience. The rest of the supporting cast includes talented actors like Sebastian Roché, Robert Patrick, and many others.

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone premiered back in June 2018 and received highly positive reviews from fans and critics. The show focuses on the Duttons, who deal with various challenges as they try to protect their titular ranch, located in Montana.

Here's a brief synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner is the marquee attraction of the ensemble cast in this drama series, starring as the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.''

The description further reads:

''He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton's property is in constant conflict with those it borders -- an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.''

The show continues to enjoy a large fanbase around the world and is also highly rated by numerous TV critics. It stars Kevin Costner in the lead role along with several others in pivotal supporting roles.

You can now watch 1923 on Paramount+.

