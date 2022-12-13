How are Yellowstone fans reacting to Emmett Walsh's death in the latest episode?

Yellowstone Season 5, the latest installment of the immersing neo-Western drama series, has been receiving a lot of positive responses due to its arresting storylines, character arcs, and acting performances by the cast. Episode 6, the latest episode of the 5th season, was released on Sunday, December 11, 2022 on Paramount Network.

The title of the episode was Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You. As per the official synopsis for episode 6 of Yellowstone Season 5, given by the network:

"The Duttons and the Yellowstone enjoy an almost perfect day branding cattle; Montana gets an unexpected visitor from outside; Sarah continues to sink her teeth into Jamie; Rainwater deals with a challenger from within."

Since the latest episode was released on Paramount, it has already begun to garner a lot of attention, as fans had to bid goodbye to one of their favorite characters from the series because Emmett Walsh, who was John Dutton's close friend and the Stockgrowers Committee chairperson, passed away in the episode. Renowned actor Buck Taylor played the character.

It was undoubtedly heartbreaking and sad for fans to witness the character's demise. Many also took to Twitter to express their reaction to Emmett Walsh's death.

Sir Lord @Sirlord Tonight on @Yellowstone , leave to John to put a tear in your eye. I had strong feeling that when he and Emmett drifted to sleep, Emmett won't wake up. An entertaining episode with a sad twist. Thanks again, Kevin @paramountnet Tonight on @Yellowstone, leave to John to put a tear in your eye. I had strong feeling that when he and Emmett drifted to sleep, Emmett won't wake up. An entertaining episode with a sad twist. Thanks again, Kevin @paramountnet.

"That crushed my soul": Twitter abuzz as fans react to Emmett Walsh's demise in Yellowstone

The latest episode showed Emmett and his old friend John resting for the night before falling asleep. The very next morning, Emmett did not wake up as he passed away in his sleep, amid cattle runs.

The scene was heartbreaking and bound to invoke emotions among fans.

Fans from all around the world have been sharing their thoughts on the character's death. Take a look at some of the fan tweets here:

mama c @mamax2b #Yellowstone my god, that crushed my soul. watching Emmett’s wife lose it when John rode up to her my god, that crushed my soul. watching Emmett’s wife lose it when John rode up to her😭 #Yellowstone

🍓Jules M.🍓 @Starstruck3160



and all those poor rez dogs. That was gross and unnecessary. @Yellowstone R.I.P. Emmett,and all those poor rez dogs. That was gross and unnecessary. @Yellowstone R.I.P. Emmett, and all those poor rez dogs. That was gross and unnecessary. 🐾😔

🌊Billy & Jackie🌊 @BillyDenham1 @Yellowstone @paramountnet



You had to go & kill of the best actor on the show!



Buck Taylor, You will be missed!!! @Showtime Now I'm really pissed off!!!You had to go & kill of the best actor on the show!Buck Taylor, You will be missed!!! @Yellowstone @paramountnet @Showtime Now I'm really pissed off!!!You had to go & kill of the best actor on the show! Buck Taylor, You will be missed!!!

Suzanne Hooper @szhooper @Yellowstone Brilliant & beautiful episode ~took me back to when I was a teenager & helped my families ranch friends push cattle from summer pastures to the branding pens. And, yes, that would be the best way to say goodbye & Buck Taylor played that part to perfection. #YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone Brilliant & beautiful episode ~took me back to when I was a teenager & helped my families ranch friends push cattle from summer pastures to the branding pens. And, yes, that would be the best way to say goodbye & Buck Taylor played that part to perfection. #YellowstoneTV

Greg Has a Camera @GregRoachPhoto #spoileralert Wow! If you didn’t shed a tear over Emmitt I question your humanity. Shout out to the great Buck Taylor, who will be missed on the series. #yellowstone Wow! If you didn’t shed a tear over Emmitt I question your humanity. Shout out to the great Buck Taylor, who will be missed on the series. #yellowstone #spoileralert

Jim Cross @Crossfire923 @CI_Magazine @Yellowstone It’s been an interesting season so far. Sorry to see Buck Taylor (Emmett) leave the show. @CI_Magazine @Yellowstone It’s been an interesting season so far. Sorry to see Buck Taylor (Emmett) leave the show.

Judging by the above tweets, it is quite evident that fans are not only sad about Emmett's death, but are also quite heartbroken to see actor Buck Taylor leave the show. As fans have correctly pointed out, Taylor was the perfect fit for Emmett's character and has done an incredible job in bringing the character to life.

With such an interesting end to the sixth episode of the series' Season 5, fans are now quite eager to see what the upcoming episode of Yellowstone will bring to them.

What is the release date and time of episode 7 of Yellowstone season 5?

The upcoming episode is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Paramount on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The director and the title of the episode have not been revealed yet. However, just like all the other previously released episodes of Season 5, the episode 7 has also been written by Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan has also served as the creator for the series, along with John Linson.

The actors on the highly intriguing cast list for the series' Season 5 entails Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham, and several others.

Don't forget to catch episode 7 of Yellowstone Season 5, which will arrive on Sunday, December 18, 2022, on the popular network Paramount.

Poll : 0 votes