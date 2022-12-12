Explained: What happened to Emmett Walsh in Yellowstone?

Yellowstone, the highly engrossing neo-Western drama series, is currently in its fifth season. The season has been getting the audience's attention for its intriguing storylines and engaging acting from the cast members. The latest episode of the season, episode 6, arrived exclusively on Paramount on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

The episode was titled, Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You. The official synopsis for Yellowstone season 5, episode 6, released by Paramount, read:

"The Duttons and the Yellowstone enjoy an almost perfect day branding cattle; Montana gets an unexpected visitor from outside; Sarah continues to sink her teeth into Jamie; Rainwater deals with a challenger from within."

In the Yellowstone episode, the audience witnessed the sad demise of one of the fan-favorite characters, Emmett Walsh, portrayed by well-regarded actor Buck Taylor. Thus, the unfortunate death of the character Emmett Walsh also marked the departure of actor Buck Taylor from the popular Paramount series Yellowstone.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 6: What happened to Buck Taylor's Emmett Walsh?

Written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Stephen Kay, the episode Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You continued with the journey to the valley led by John Dutton for the cattle run that began in the previous episode of the series' season 5, tilted, Watch'em Ride Away.

In episode 5, Emmett Walsh was seen joining John Dutton and his group on their long journey to the valley. Despite his old age, he had the spirit of a true cowboy and went on to continue the journey as another senior cowboy.

In season 5's episode 6, during nightfall, John and Emmett were seen lying down to rest and sleep for the night. While lying there with John, Emmett opened up about how significant it was for a cowboy to rule over Montana as the Governor of the state, who knew the importance of ways of living in their land. After that, Emmett fell asleep, only not to wake up the next morning.

When John Dutton tried to wake Walsh up the next day, he realized that Wash was no more. Emmett Walsh loved the life he lived as a cowboy and always dreamt of leaving the world while doing what he did best, tending and herding cattle. After an exciting long life, Walsh passed away amid cattle runs, not letting his old age enter between him and his will as a cowboy.

Without a doubt, John Dutton was deeply moved by Emmett's demise. After returning to the ranch, he gave his wife the unfortunate news of Emmett's death in an emotionally heavy sequence.

He broke the news in front of a camera crew, who were there due to the branding but instead ended up documenting the news of Emmett Walsh's death and Dutton's wife's reaction.

Although Emmett was not one of the lead characters of Yellowstone, the character was an integral part of the series from the beginning as John Dutton's close friend. Actor Buck Taylor made his first appearance on the show in 2018 in the premiere episode of the series' season 1.

Over the years, the character has also become a fan favorite. Hence, the character's demise was quite difficult and heartbreaking for fans to witness.

The upcoming episode of Yellowstone season 5 will air on Sunday, December 18, 2022, on Paramount.

