"Want her on my side in a fight": Yellowstone fans go berserk over Beth's shocking act at the bar in episode 3 of season 5

Yellowstone, the highly immersing and gripping neo-Western drama series, is currently in its fifth season. The third episode of season 5, titled Tall Drink of Water, dropped on Sunday, November 20, 2022, exclusively on the Paramount Network.

The episode featured a tourist woman trying relentlessly to hit on Rip in a bar. When Rip told her that his wife was right there, the woman walked right up to Beth, claiming she could handle it. What happened next left viewers stunned.

After talking to the woman for less than five seconds, Beth broke a beer bottle on the latter's head, leading to complete chaos at the bar.

Ever since the episode aired on Paramount, fans of Yellowstone have been unable to stop talking about the jaw-dropping moment.

paquita ladel barrio @Pahkeetah 🤣 🤣. I can’t stand Beth, but I want her on my side in a fight. The way Beth cracked that lady upside the head with a bottle.🤣. I can’t stand Beth, but I want her on my side in a fight. #Yellowstone The way Beth cracked that lady upside the head with a bottle. 😂🤣😂🤣. I can’t stand Beth, but I want her on my side in a fight. #Yellowstone

Twitter abuzz as Yellowstone fans react to Beth's unexpected behavior at the bar

Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 was written by Taylor Sheridan, with Christina Alexandra Voros as director. The episode is trending on Twitter because of what Beth did at the bar to the unknown tourist woman who was desperately trying to hit on Rip.

The episode ended with Rip getting pulled by the new sheriff, who told him that there was a problem that needed to be dealt with.

The latest episode immediately caught the attention of fans, who took to Twitter to share their reactions to the bar scene.

Here are some fan tweets regarding the scene:

valerie @Valthehbic

#Yellowstone @Yellowstone I've watched this scene 5 times already!!! 🤣🤣 GET HER BETH!! I've watched this scene 5 times already!!! 🤣🤣 GET HER BETH!! #Yellowstone @Yellowstone https://t.co/WOVt5t4R7a

Jessica @jessica_reese16 #bethdutton My new favorite @Yellowstone Beth Dutton quote “I am the rattlesnake, but you’re not who I’m going to bite.” Her lines just get better and better every season! #Yellowstone My new favorite @Yellowstone Beth Dutton quote “I am the rattlesnake, but you’re not who I’m going to bite.” Her lines just get better and better every season! #Yellowstone #bethdutton

emma 🦋 yellowstone s5 spoilers @silenceevery but literally beth and rip are so obsessed with each other and if it isn't the best written and acted adult relationship on tv then I don't know what is but literally beth and rip are so obsessed with each other and if it isn't the best written and acted adult relationship on tv then I don't know what is

Alex @who_do_you_know Any of my @Yellowstone watchers out there? Just finished S5 E3...Beth went 'gorillas' on this girl in a bar for flirting with Rip. Phew. Firey that one. Any of my @Yellowstone watchers out there? Just finished S5 E3...Beth went 'gorillas' on this girl in a bar for flirting with Rip. Phew. Firey that one. https://t.co/rAeF0I8cjl

Lala Land 🎡🎠🎢 💋 @PardonMeMfkr #YellowstoneTV #duttonranch #yellowstone Rip needs to go locate that woman’s husband and let him know his wife was beat up by Beth bc she was trying to get with him in bar so that her husband can make his wife drop the charges and free our girl #freebeth Rip needs to go locate that woman’s husband and let him know his wife was beat up by Beth bc she was trying to get with him in bar so that her husband can make his wife drop the charges and free our girl #freebeth #YellowstoneTV #duttonranch #yellowstone https://t.co/0Gb1l1GZE5

🙊Pardon My French🙊 @Mis_Con_Strued and then socked her ass #Yellowstone Beth do not play🤣 she smacked that bottle upside that girl headand then socked her ass #Yellowstone TV Beth do not play🤣 she smacked that bottle upside that girl head😩 and then socked her ass😭 #Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV

The bar scene is in tune with the general opinion of Beth being one of the most rebellious and standout female characters on television. Fans have pointed out that the stimulating chemistry between Rip and Beth is also a big highlight of the series.

Here's what we know about episode 4 of Yellowstone season 5

The upcoming episode is all set to be released on Sunday, November 27, 2022, on Paramount. The airtime for episode 4 is 8 pm ET.

The upcoming episode has been titled, Horses in Heaven. Taylor Sheridan has served as the writer for the episode with Christina Voros as director.

The official synopsis for episode 4 of Season 5, given by Paramount Network, reads:

"John makes swift changes at the Capitol; later, he receives some advice from Senator Perry; the venom between Jamie and Beth reaches a boiling point."

The highly promising cast list for Season 5 of the neo-Western series includes Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Yellowstone season 5 episode 4, arriving on Sunday, November 27, 2022, on Paramount Network.

