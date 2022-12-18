1923: Who does Game of Thrones star Joseph Mawle play in the Yellowstone prequel?

1923 stars Game of Thrones actor Joseph Mawle as Captain Shipley, who is the captain of a cargo ship. He is shown to have witnessed a lot of devastating events during his time at the sea, and is expected to be one of the key characters in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel.

TV audiences will recognize Mawle as Benjen Stark in HBO's iconic series, Game of Thrones. Apart from that, he's been a part of several other acclaimed films and shows, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Joseph Mawle's early life, other film and TV projects, role in 1923 and more details explored

Actor Joseph Mawle was born on March 21, 1974, in Oxford, located in Oxfordshire, England. His family reportedly has had a long history in farming. Mawle spent most of his childhood in the gorgeous Warwickshire county.

Joseph Mawle reportedly suffered from dyslexia and attended a boarding school in his mid-teen years. During that time, he developed an interest in acting and went to a local college.

Joseph Mawle went on to do small plays and later earned a degree from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

After working for a while in several theater productions, Mawle landed his first major TV role in Edmund Coulthard's television flick, Soundproof, wherein he played the role of Dean Whittingham, an actor who suffers from hearing impairment. He received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the show.

He later went on to play key roles in various shows like Five Daughters, The Passion, and Women in Love, to name a few. One of his career-defining roles was in Game of Thrones, wherein he essayed the character of Benjen Stark, for which he received high praise from viewers and critics.

Joseph Mawle portrays the fascinating role of Adar in Amazon Prime Video's hit fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Not much is known about his new character in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923. According to Variety, the character has been described as ''the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea.''

A quick look at 1923 plot, cast, and trailer

The highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel is set during the 20s during the tumultuous Prohibition Era. It centers on a previous generation of the Dutton family, with Jacob and Cara Dutton as the patriarch and matriarch, respectively.

Here's a brief description of the show, as per Metacritic:

''The second prequel to Yellowstone follows Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) as their family faces challenges such as pandemics, a drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression in 1920s Wyoming.''

1923 stars iconic actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in pivotal roles, along with several others, including Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, and James Badge Dale portraying important supporting roles.

Taylor Sheridan, who helmed Yellowstone, serves as the series creator. Noted director Ben Richardson is reportedly helming the first episode of the show.

You can watch the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1923, on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

