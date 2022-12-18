1923 cast list and characters explored

The new Yellowstone prequel, 1923, premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The show follows a different generation of the Dutton family as it takes viewers back to the 20s during the Great Depression and the Prohibition.

The official synopsis of the show, as per Paramount+, reads:

''1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.''

The show stars legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the lead roles, along with numerous others playing significant supporting roles. The series is helmed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

1923 cast list: Sebastian Roché stars alongside Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in new Yellowstone prequel

1) Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Harrison Ford stars as Jacob Dutton in 1923. Jacob is the patriarch of the family and is in charge of the Yellowstone ranch. Ford looks in terrific form in the series' trailer as he displays his unique charisma and powerful screen presence with stunning ease.

Ford has starred in a number of iconic movies over the years, including the Indiana Jones franchise, the Star Wars movies, Blade Runner, and many more. He's slated to return as Indiana Jones in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is set to release on June 30, 2023.

2) Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Helen Mirren portrays the role of Cara Dutton in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel. Cara is Jacob's wife and is one of the lead characters in the series. Mirren looks equally brilliant in the show's trailer, and promises to deliver an enthralling performance.

Helen Mirren is an iconic actress who's essayed a number of memorable roles in various acclaimed TV series and movies over the years like The Queen, Prime Suspect, The Long Good Friday, and many more.

3) Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Actor Sebastian Roché dons the role of Father Renaud in 1923. Renaud is the principal of a school and is expected to play a key role in the storyline. Not many other details about the character are known at this point.

Apart from 1923, Sebastian Roché has been a part of several notable movies and shows like General Hospital, The Namesake, The Peacemaker, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars several others in prominent supporting/minor roles including:

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr.

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Brian Geraghty as Zane

Aminah Nieves as Teonna

Paramount+ dropped the official trailer for 1923 on November 28, 2022, and it offers a peek into the various pivotal moments set to unfold in the show. The conflict surrounding the ranch is clearly the premise of the series, but not many other details pertaining to the story are revealed in the trailer.

Based on the trailer, fans can expect a compelling series similar in tone to Yellowstone, with stellar performances from the ensemble cast.

Don't forget to catch the new Yellowstone prequel, 1923, on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

