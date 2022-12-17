How to watch Yellowstone spinoff 1923? 

Yellowstone's latest spinoff, 1923, is all set to make its debut on December 18, 2022, bringing back the story of the Dutton family in a different era. While the original show follows Kevin Costner's John Dutton III, the sixth-generation patriarch to oversee the large ranch, a previous sequel, titled 1883, already delved back to the early days of the family. With this series, the franchise will shed light on one of the most volatile eras of American history.

Led by the brilliant Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the Taylor Sheridan show will cover what was arguably the Dutton family's darkest time with the financial influx, the rise of the gangster culture, and the red scare, one of the worst pandemics in human history. The show also stars Helen Mirren opposite Ford.

The show will premiere on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022, at 3 PM EST/ midnight PT, and will be available to subscribers of the network. It will also premiere on the Paramount channel right after the premiere of Yellowstone's new season. Read on for more details about 1923.

More details about 1923

With Harrison Ford's charisma on screen, the stylized trailer for the forthcoming Yellowstone spinoff has already garnered a lot of positive attention. The show was previously supposed to be set in a different decade, but given the underappreciated importance of the 1920s, the creators decided to move ahead with this time. The 1920s were perhaps the most crucial decade in the shaping of American cultural identity, something that remains relevant even now.

Harrison Ford's role has been the source of much curiosity for fans and critics alike. Speaking about his role, Ford said:

"I enjoyed Taylor's rendition of how he deals with the issues that face him, the reality of the life of this person in that period of time is not something that I know a lot about,...But he's given me a roadmap and he's given me a character that has visceral reactions to things. The language of film is emotion and so it's full of emotion. But of course, cowboys don't cry."

1923 will thematically resemble the original Yellowstone series. The synopsis for the upcoming spinoff reads:

"The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home."

For those who want to watch the series, it is best to get a subscription to Paramount+, which can be had for as less as $4.99 a month. It also has lucrative annual plans starting at $24.99. Of course, getting Paramount+ in certain regions can be an issue, but in that case, getting a good VPN may come in handy.

Sadly, 1923 will not be available anywhere else as of now.

The show also stars Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, among others.

