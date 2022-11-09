''That's like Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp'': Fans want Harrison Ford in Disney+'s new Indiana Jones series

Disney is set to develop a new Indiana Jones TV series, as per Variety. Currently, plot and cast details have not been revealed, and Disney is looking for a writer for the project. The news comes ahead of the release of the fifth installment of Indiana Jones, which is set to be released in June 2023.

Since Harrison Ford has reportedly stated that he wouldn't be reprising his iconic character after the fifth film, his appearance is unlikely in the Disney+ TV show.

However, fans do not want any other actor playing the role. One user mentioned that an Indiana Jones project without Harrison Ford is like ''Pirates of the Caribbean without Johnny Depp.''

Fan Reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Twitter says they can't imagine anyone apart from Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones Disney+ show

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts on the new Indiana Jones show by Disney+. Most of the comments revolved around the casting of Harrison Ford.

Many fans have stated that they wouldn't like to see anyone else in the role of Indiana Jones. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

MCU Informer @mcu_informer



But Harrison Ford is Harrison Ford, no one can’t play the most anticipated role in When I heard the news from every internet sources, saying there will be Indiana Jones tv show, and then saying Harrison Ford may be recast…But Harrison Ford is Harrison Ford, no one can’t play the most anticipated role in #IndianaJones franchise only him🫡🤠 When I heard the news from every internet sources, saying there will be Indiana Jones tv show, and then saying Harrison Ford may be recast…But Harrison Ford is Harrison Ford, no one can’t play the most anticipated role in #IndianaJones franchise only him🫡🤠 https://t.co/dIPaPF6nMa

nicole @alangrqnt i do not want a prequel series based on the younger version of indiana jones. harrison ford IS indiana jones. there’s already a prequel series based on the younger indiana jones. please make it either about short round or something else. i do not want a prequel series based on the younger version of indiana jones. harrison ford IS indiana jones. there’s already a prequel series based on the younger indiana jones. please make it either about short round or something else.

As of now, it is not known whether the Disney project would be connected to the film franchise. The upcoming Indiana Jones film is set to be the final installment in the franchise. Alongside Ford in the lead role, it stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, John Rhys-Davies, and Mads Mikkelsen, among many others, in critical roles.

The movie is directed by prominent filmmaker James Mangold, who is widely known for directing movies like Girl, Interrupted, The Wolverine, Ford v Ferrari, and Walk the Line, to name a few. Steven Spielberg will reportedly serve as one of the producers for the movie.

A quick look at the Indiana Jones franchise

The first film of the Indiana Jones franchise was released in 1981, Raiders of the Lost Ark, helmed by Steven Spielberg. The movie focuses on an archaeology professor who sets out to retrieve an artifact while also battling the Nazi forces. Here's the synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Dr. Indiana Jones, a renowned archeologist and expert in the occult, is hired by the U.S. Government to find the ark of the covenant, which is believed to still hold the Ten Commandments. Unfortunately, Hitler's agents are also after the ark. Indy and his ex-flame Marion escape from various close scrapes in a quest that takes them from Nepal to Cairo.''

The movie was a massive commercial success and revolutionized mainstream cinema with its stunning visuals, thematic ambitions, and entertaining storyline. It spawned a franchise, with many prequels and sequels released over the years.

Harrison Ford plays the lead role in the franchise, and his character has become a huge pop culture phenomenon worldwide. Ford has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Indiana Jones in all the movies.

The Indiana Jones franchise is one of the world's most commercially successful movie franchises and enjoys a significant fan following worldwide. All movies, except the upcoming one, are helmed by Steven Spielberg.

