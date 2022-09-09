Who is Adar? The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 new character explained

Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power saw the entry of a new character named Adar. He doesn't have a major role in the episode, but he's a haunting shadow throughout and has been mentioned quite a few times.

Adar is not a part of Tolkien's universe and was created specifically for the show. It seems like Adar might be one of the show's major villains.

Who is Adar? New LOTR character explored

Not many details about Adar are known at this point, as the third episode only introduces him and does not entirely focus on him. The character's casting call description, according to Mashable, reads:

''A villain who can also evoke a deep sense of pathos and wounded / fallen nobility. Must possess a certain degree of physicality. Should seem middle-aged, though must also project a sense of timelessness.''

It's clear that Adar is one of the antagonists of the show. What's fascinating about the third episode is that he is hardly physically present, but he's been referenced several times. This gives his character an aura of frightening enigma and intrigue.

In the third episode, the menacing orcs reveal that Arondir has been captured "for Adar." He has also been described as Morgoth's successor. The character's name is apparently derived from the Elvish language of Sindarin, so it seems like he could be an Elf. The meaning of his name in the Sindarin language is "father."

The new entry could possibly change the whole trajectory of the show as there's a big possibility that he could turn out to be the evil Sauron. However, it might be too early for such a shocking and major plot twist to unfold in the third episode of the show's first season. It'll be interesting to see how the character pans out for the rest of the show.

The character is played by renowned actor Joseph Mawle, whom Game of Thrones fans will recognize as Benjen Stark. Mawle is also known for his appearances in Ripper Street, Troy: Fall of a City, and Birdsong, to name a few.

A quick look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plot so far

Apart from Arondir being captured, the third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also focused on Galadriel's quest for revenge as she continued her journey with her new friend, Halbrand, whom she met on a raft in episode 2.

The former's hunt for Sauron remains one of the major plot-points of the third episode.

The first two episodes established the setting brilliantly by focusing more on the characters than the action. While Galadriel and Arondir's major conflicts were explored, elsewhere, a harfoot named Nori discovered a mysterious stranger. This made the plot more interesting and complex. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Amazon Prime Video:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth."

The synopsis continues:

"From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

Don't miss The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

