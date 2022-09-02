The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 & 2 review: A gorgeous cinematic spectacle worthy of the hype

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are finally out, and Tolkien fans have a lot to talk about. The first episode establishes the central conflict, plot, and the setting, with the second one delving much deeper into the multiple plotlines.

The most striking aspect of the two episodes are the visuals, which are cinematic. Take a look at a review and recap of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 & 2: Galadriel's origin story, the world of Harfoots, and more

The story is set centuries before the events depicted in The Hobbit and The LOTR movies. The first episode of The Lord of the Ring: The Rings of Power begins with Galadriel's childhood story as it explores the bond she shared with her beloved elder brother Finrod. Finrod was killed in a devastating war in Middle-Earth, and Galdriel was a filled with the hunger to seek revenge for her brother's death. Despite the defeat of the evil tyrant Morgoth, Galadriel says,

''His Orcs had spread to every corner of Middle-Earth, multiplying ever greater under the command of his most devoted servant, a cruel and cunning sorcerer. They called him Sauron. My brother vowed to seek him out and destroy him. But Sauron found him first and marked his flesh with symbol, one whose meaning even our wisest could not discern. And there, in the darkness, his vow became mine.''

She picks up the sword in a bid to find the evil Sauron, along with a company of men who believe the evil has been vanquished. After a while, her company deserts her, and she sets off all alone, before finally arriving in Lindon. Here, she meets her good friend, Elrond, who also believes that Galadriel should end her quest for revenge. For her accomplishments, the High King allows her, along with many others, to return to the Undying Lands of Valinor, although Galadriel certainly looks reluctant.

Meanwhile, another region called Rhovanion is inhabited by Harfoots, similar to Hobbits. A young, curious Harfoot named Elanor ''Nori'' Brandyfoot is then introduced. She, along with her friends, loves exploring places and spends her time gobbling berries. Her life changes when she, along with a friend, discovers an eerie, enigmatic man named the Stranger.

Elsewhere in the Southlands, an Elf named Arondir is asked to return home after peace has been ordered, but he's not too sure the region is free from evil intentions. He's also in love with a healer named Bronwyn, who has a son named Theo. The episode ends with Elrond receiving a new assignment from the High King: assisting Lord Celembrior with his new project; while Galadriel seems to have decided to regain the sword and jump off the ship.

In the second episode of The Lord of the Ring: The Rings of Power, Galadriel comes across a raft with some people who decide to help her. However, at the last moment, they abandon her when they find out she's an elf. Following this, Galdriel is saved by the only remaining survivor of the raft, a man named Halbrand. Although there's tension between the two, Galadriel empathizes with him when he says that his home was destroyed by the Orcs.

Meanwhile, tension rises in the Southlands as Arondir and Browyn find out that the Orcs have been digging tunnels. Browyn's son, Theo, is involved in a deadly fight with a scary-looking creature who's ultimately killed by Browyn in arguably the most tense moment of the series so far. Folks in the town subsequently set off for the watch tower. The episode also focuses extensively on Nori and the new Stranger she discovered, further developing their relationship.

Elswhere Elrond begins to work with Celebrimbor who wants to construct a gargantuan tower in a short space of time. However, they lack the workforce. Elrond suggests seeking the help of his old friend Durin, who's bitter that Elrond never stayed in touch with him. They reconcile and Durin tells Elrond that he'll discuss his proposal with his father. The second episode ends with Halbrand and Galdriel, laying on the raft, after surviving a devastating storm. Galdriel opens her eyes to see a guy from a ship looking at her. Followign this, she goes back to sleep.

Overall, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first two episodes are tightly written, and pace is exciting. Although there's not too much of action, there's enough tension in the story to hold your attention throughout. The visuals are stunning, and so are the performances by the cast, especially Morfydd Clark, who breathes life into Galadriel. It's safe to say that The Lord of the Ring: The Rings of Power lives up to its hype and does complete justice to Peter Jackson's iconic LOTR trilogy.

