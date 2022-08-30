The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - 5 things to know about Nori Brandyfoot

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to be released on Prime Video on September 2, 2022. A prequel to the The Lord of the Rings movies, the series features an ensemble cast and multiple characters. It is set much before the LOTR movies, during the Second Age, and the trailer and teaser both look promising so far. The series is also one of the most expensive productions in recent times.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features a diverse set of characters, most of them inspired by Tolkien's work. Elanor Brandyfoot, also known as Nori Brandyfoot, is one of the most prominent characters in the series. From what the teaser and trailer suggest, many of the events will revolve around Brandyfoot and unfold as seen from her point of view.

Facts you should know about Nori Brandyfoot from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

1) Her character isn't inspired from Tolkien's works

Nori Brandyfoot (Image via CBR)

Although it is not widely known, the series does differ from the works of Tolkien in many ways. Elanor Brandyfoot is a character that was specifically created for the TV series and does not ever appear in the literary world of The Lord of the Rings. However, she seems to serve a major purpose in this new show and is also a consistent character who fits well into the fantasy world.

The fact that extra world-building was employed to further develop new characters makes the show all the more exciting, as even those who have read the books are in for some surprises. Nori Brandyfoot's character, even though newly created, is inspired in many ways from the world of Tolkien itself because a lot of her identity is dependent on the characters that The Lord of the Rings previously featured.

2) She is an ancestor of the Harfoot Hobbits

Nori Brandyfoot (Image via Geek Anything)

For fans of The Hobbit and the character Bilbo Baggins, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expected to be a fulfilling ride, as Nori is extremely similar to Bilbo. Nori is also a hobbit and, in fact, a Harfoot Hobbit. Harfoot hobbits are known for their brown skin, lack of a beard, and bare feet, among many other curious things.

Harfoots are one out of three breeds of hobbit, the other two being Stoors and Fallohides. The Harfoots are on friendly terms with the Dwarves and live in holes called Smials. They are also the most common hobbits of the three. Of all the features that Tolkien gives hobbits, how many has been attributed to Nori is something that fans are eager to find out.

3) Nori was an unusual, inquisitive, and adventurous hobbit

Nori Brandyfoot (Image via Today Show)

Based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books, hobbits are typically calm creatures who prefer to keep away from trouble and noise. However, Bilbo Baggins breaks this stereotype by going on a life-changing adventure. Interestingly, according to the new series, Bilbo wasn't the first hobbit to discover his love for adventure.

Nori Brandyfoot too is an unlikely hobbit, because of how passionate she is about seeking answers. Quite a bit of her character has been revealed throughout the trailer, and this is what has been suggested so far. Although the trope of a young explorer defying all odds set by their community is as old as time, it never gets uninteresting or boring, especially when it unfolds in the world of master storyteller Tolkien.

4) She is played by Markella Kavenagh

Markella Kavenagh is a young Australian actress who has been roped in to play the character of Nori Brandyfoot. The actress has been part of several projects such as Romper Stomper, The Cry, The Gloaming, and True History of the Kelly Gang so far. She also has a strong Instagram presence, making her popular among netizens.

Considering that none of the audience have any idea about Elanor Brandyfoot's character, owing to her absence in the books, it would be quite a task to build the character from scratch while also making sure she fits into the existing world of The Lord of the Rings. What Kavenagh has in store is yet to be seen upon the series' release on September 2, 2022.

TheOneRing @theoneringnet More characters revealed! Harfoot Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot, played by Markella Kavenagh #LOTRonPrime More characters revealed! Harfoot Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot, played by Markella Kavenagh #LOTRonPrime https://t.co/pUvTfjftZI

5) She was the voice behind the teaser narration

The trailer and teaser of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been quite dialogue-heavy and give the audience an exciting glimpse of the show. In the teaser-trailer for the series, a young voice lends itself to ask,

"Haven't you ever wondered, what else is out there?"

This voice belongs to none other than Nori Brandyfoot, who is being played by Markella Kavenagh, in the new series. The narration is intriguing and tells us all we know about Brandyfoot, including her curious and adventurous nature. The glimpse teases Nori Brandyfoot's character, just as much as it teases the show itself. Despite being new to The Lord of the Rings world, the character is one of the most exciting elements in the show.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power releases on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das