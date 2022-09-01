''Grand and visionary'': The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power rakes in early reviews

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered at various fan screenings worldwide, and the first reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. The series' plot takes fans many centuries before the events of The Hobbit and The LOTR films. Many viewers and critics raved about the show on Twitter. One independent critic mentioned that the series promises to be ''grand and visionary.''
Keep reading to find out what fans and critics had to say about the much-anticipated fantasy show.
Viewers and critics impressed with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Many viewers and critics took to Twitter to express their views on the first two episodes of Prime Video's widely anticipated fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Praise was mainly directed towards the series' visuals and overall tone. Many users also praised the various plotlines of the show.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Overall, the reviews from audiences and critics seem primarily positive. One of the most anticipated shows of the year, the series hits Amazon Prime Video with two episodes on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The release timings will differ based on the region and time zones.
A quick look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer, plot, and cast
Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the series on August 23, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the exciting events set to unfold this season. The trailer has stunning visuals, and the series promises a spectacular cinematic experience.
Fans of the iconic LOTR franchise can look forward to a fascinating series with several new characters and a new storyline. The official synopsis of the show, as per Amazon Prime Video, states:
''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''
While not many details about the story are known, fans can expect a better understanding of Galadriel and Sauron's rivalry in the first two episodes. The showrunners have high ambitions for the series, which will have five seasons. The second season will reportedly be filmed in the UK, so fans can expect an entirely different setting.
With a budget of around $1 billion, the series is reportedly the most expensive show ever made. The show stars Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, and Maxim Baldry as Isildur in major roles. The rest of the cast includes:
- Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel
- Owain Arthur as Durin IV
- Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn
- Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor
- Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir
The series is created by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 1, 2022.