''Grand and visionary'': The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power rakes in early reviews

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered at various fan screenings worldwide, and the first reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. The series' plot takes fans many centuries before the events of The Hobbit and The LOTR films. Many viewers and critics raved about the show on Twitter. One independent critic mentioned that the series promises to be ''grand and visionary.''

Murtaza Ali Khan @MurtazaCritic



@LOTRonPrime What can I say about #RingsOfPower . The more I say the less it would be. That's how grand and visionary the series promises to be. And, I say this on the basis of two episodes that I have watched as part of a special media preview. Stay tuned to my detailed review What can I say about #RingsOfPower. The more I say the less it would be. That's how grand and visionary the series promises to be. And, I say this on the basis of two episodes that I have watched as part of a special media preview. Stay tuned to my detailed review@LOTRonPrime https://t.co/1rPgTfqDzX

Keep reading to find out what fans and critics had to say about the much-anticipated fantasy show.

Viewers and critics impressed with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Many viewers and critics took to Twitter to express their views on the first two episodes of Prime Video's widely anticipated fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Praise was mainly directed towards the series' visuals and overall tone. Many users also praised the various plotlines of the show.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Eirik at FilmLore 🎬 @filmloreno

"After much hand-wringing from a fandom that seems hell-bent on tearing itself to shreds over this return to Middle-earth, we have arrived. And it is as magnificent as it has ever been. Welcome back! Some of us never left." From my upcoming review of #RingsOfPower "After much hand-wringing from a fandom that seems hell-bent on tearing itself to shreds over this return to Middle-earth, we have arrived. And it is as magnificent as it has ever been. Welcome back! Some of us never left." From my upcoming review of #RingsOfPower: "After much hand-wringing from a fandom that seems hell-bent on tearing itself to shreds over this return to Middle-earth, we have arrived. And it is as magnificent as it has ever been. Welcome back! Some of us never left." https://t.co/Gn0dtyoyw1

Jacob DeFlitch @WxDeFlitch



Visually stunning. Lots of storylines in which I enjoyed each, though some a bit slower than others. A+ soundtrack. It’s a bit too early to judge off of 2 episodes but more towards Lord of the Rings than Hobbit. Looking forward to the season! #RingsOfPower Review: 8.5/10Visually stunning. Lots of storylines in which I enjoyed each, though some a bit slower than others. A+ soundtrack. It’s a bit too early to judge off of 2 episodes but more towards Lord of the Rings than Hobbit. Looking forward to the season! #RingsOfPower Review: 8.5/10Visually stunning. Lots of storylines in which I enjoyed each, though some a bit slower than others. A+ soundtrack. It’s a bit too early to judge off of 2 episodes but more towards Lord of the Rings than Hobbit. Looking forward to the season! https://t.co/DhwzlZJvHe

Cinema Savvy @Cinema_Savvy



Spoiler Free review:



#RingsOfPower #LordOfTheRings The Rings of Power makes for a compelling return to Middle Earth with the first two episodes, instantly making the groundbreaking series a must watch for both fans and newcomers of all ages...Spoiler Free review: youtu.be/flwatVaDLBs The Rings of Power makes for a compelling return to Middle Earth with the first two episodes, instantly making the groundbreaking series a must watch for both fans and newcomers of all ages...Spoiler Free review: youtu.be/flwatVaDLBs #RingsOfPower #LordOfTheRings https://t.co/G8ALwvoXl9

Tyler Calvert @ItsTylerCalvert



It wastes no time enriching you in what made Middle-Earth so special setting up exciting new stories in the first 2 episodes.



Full Review Below:

youtu.be/5i19QNYvgN0



#LordOfTheRings #RingsOfPower The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is pure, breathtaking spectacle!It wastes no time enriching you in what made Middle-Earth so special setting up exciting new stories in the first 2 episodes.Full Review Below: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is pure, breathtaking spectacle! It wastes no time enriching you in what made Middle-Earth so special setting up exciting new stories in the first 2 episodes.Full Review Below:➡️ youtu.be/5i19QNYvgN0#LordOfTheRings #RingsOfPower https://t.co/RUAysoYKU6

Skipper Dickrichie @SKPR_Dickrichie

Thanks @cinemarkoficial Spoiler free review of @LOTRonPrime Rings Of Power totally cinematic! it’s should all be on the big screen. If the 2 episodes we watched are the worst of the series we’re in for a lot of fun. It was great! #RingsOfPower Thanks @PrimeVideo Spoiler free review of @LOTRonPrime Rings Of Power totally cinematic! it’s should all be on the big screen. If the 2 episodes we watched are the worst of the series we’re in for a lot of fun. It was great! #RingsOfPower Thanks @PrimeVideo & @cinemarkoficial

Tyler Tinsley @TinsleyTyler #RingsofPower - first two episodes are.. “ok.” I enjoyed some things, but felt a bit let down in others. First episode in particular is a bit plodding! Second episode is better, but both serve to do a lot of exposition and world building. Curious to see where it all goes! #Review #RingsofPower - first two episodes are.. “ok.” I enjoyed some things, but felt a bit let down in others. First episode in particular is a bit plodding! Second episode is better, but both serve to do a lot of exposition and world building. Curious to see where it all goes! #Review

Belen Edwards @belen3dwards

mashable.com/article/the-lo… #RingsOfPower is GLORIOUS! A fascinating experiment in adaptation and a stunning return to Middle-earth all in one. Hell yes to everything about this show. My full review for @mashable #RingsOfPower is GLORIOUS! A fascinating experiment in adaptation and a stunning return to Middle-earth all in one. Hell yes to everything about this show. My full review for @mashable mashable.com/article/the-lo…

Ang🦇🧣🫶🏼 @angtaysversion Okay so #RingsofPower was fantastic and I’m loling at reviews basically saying there’s too much world building because all that tells me is you’ve never actually read any Tolkien lol Okay so #RingsofPower was fantastic and I’m loling at reviews basically saying there’s too much world building because all that tells me is you’ve never actually read any Tolkien lol

Luke Shelton PhD @LukeBShelton I already know what I think about #RingsofPower (and I plan to put together some thoughts soon, now that the embargo has lifted), but it is interesting watching the reviews come in. I already know what I think about #RingsofPower (and I plan to put together some thoughts soon, now that the embargo has lifted), but it is interesting watching the reviews come in. https://t.co/uinjQD2jXz

Overall, the reviews from audiences and critics seem primarily positive. One of the most anticipated shows of the year, the series hits Amazon Prime Video with two episodes on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The release timings will differ based on the region and time zones.

A quick look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer, plot, and cast

Amazon Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the series on August 23, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the exciting events set to unfold this season. The trailer has stunning visuals, and the series promises a spectacular cinematic experience.

Fans of the iconic LOTR franchise can look forward to a fascinating series with several new characters and a new storyline. The official synopsis of the show, as per Amazon Prime Video, states:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

While not many details about the story are known, fans can expect a better understanding of Galadriel and Sauron's rivalry in the first two episodes. The showrunners have high ambitions for the series, which will have five seasons. The second season will reportedly be filmed in the UK, so fans can expect an entirely different setting.

With a budget of around $1 billion, the series is reportedly the most expensive show ever made. The show stars Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, and Maxim Baldry as Isildur in major roles. The rest of the cast includes:

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Owain Arthur as Durin IV

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

The series is created by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

