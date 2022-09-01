Explored: Which channel and what time will Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in your time zone?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in the US. The series is set many centuries before the events depicted in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings movies. Fans look forward to many intriguing characters in this new series.

The show features Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, and Morfydd Clark, among many others, in pivotal roles. Keep reading to find out the release time of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power according to various time zones.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release timings in different time zones

The show's first two episodes will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the US on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 6.00 pm PT. The remaining six episodes will be released weekly. All episodes will be dropped on Amazon Prime Video, but the release timings will vary depending on the region and time zone. Take a look at the list of release timings of the show's first two episodes according to various time zones and regions (obtained via CNET):

6.00 pm PDT - Thursday, September 1, 2022

9.00 pm EDT - Thursday, September 1, 2022

10.00 pm Brazil - Thursday, September 1, 2022

2.00 am UK - Friday, September 2, 2022

3.00 am Central European Summer Time - Friday, September 2, 2022

5.30 am India Standard Time - Friday, September 2, 2022

10.00 am Japan Standard Time - Friday, September 2, 2022

11.00 am Australia - Friday, September 2, 2022

1.00 pm New Zealand - Friday, September 2, 2022

Here's the list of release timings as per different time zones and regions for the remaining episodes of the season (obtained via CNET):

9.00 pm PDT - Thursdays

12.00 am EDT - Fridays

1.00 am Brazil - Fridays

5 am UK - Fridays

6 am CEST - Fridays

9.30 am IST - Fridays

1.00 pm JST - Fridays

2.00 pm Australia - Fridays

4.00 pm New Zealand - Fridays

A quick look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plot and cast

The story takes place several centuries before the events that unfolded in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings movies. While not many details about the plot are known, the first episode might focus on what led to the intense rivalry between Galadriel and Sauron. Here's the official synopsis, according to Amazon Prime Video:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stars an ensemble cast featuring several talented actors essaying pivotal roles, including Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Maxim Baldry, and many more. The show is helmed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Don't miss The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Edited by Sayati Das