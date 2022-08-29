Who is Ismael Cruz Córdova? Meet the actor who plays Arondir in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1

Actor Ismael Cruz Córdova stars as Arondir in Prime Video's much-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1. Córdova is a noted Puerto Rican actor who's appeared in a number of popular films and shows over the years.

Córdova's role in The Lord of the Rings as Arondir is quite fascinating. Arondir is a Silvan Elf who ends up falling for a woman. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about actor Ismael Cruz Córdova's earlier works, role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and more details.

Ismael Cruz Córdova's film and TV projects, role in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and more details

Ismael Cruz Córdova was born on April 7, 1987, in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico. He spent most of his childhood in Aguas Buenas. In an interview with HOLA!, Córdova spoke about the various struggles he's had to endure growing up in ''houses with dirt floors'' to ''working as a child.'' He told the publication that he wanted to be a pediatrician until he found a drama club that changed his life forever.

Córdova ventured into acting during his mid-teens, working in various commercials and television shows. He rose to prominence playing the role of Mando in the popular children's series, Sesame Street. He also played memorable parts in Berlin Station season 3, Ray Donovan, Settlers, and many more.

Ismael Cruz Córdova's character Arondir, in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is a Silvan Elf, who tragically ends up falling in love with a woman named Bronwyn, who's a healer. His forbidden romance with Bronwyn is one of the more fascinating aspects of the storyline, and it'll be interesting to see how their relationship pans out.

Arondir is created specifically for the series, due to which there's very little information about him. During the interview with HOLA!, Ismael Cruz Córdova spoke about Arondir, describing him as a ''warrior.''

He further said,

''With Arondir, there are different varieties of elves, and he’s, not of many words, you know? So I was able to center myself a lot, but also, I pushed myself physically to places that I’ve never- I learned more skills, I learned how to create, even more beauty and message through movement, and that was something very special for me.''

More details about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast and plot

The story of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set several centuries before the events depicted in The Hobbit and the LOTR movies. Viewers can look forward to several new characters not explored in previous films of the franchise.

Based on the trailer, the show looks quite promising, with top-notch visuals and a stunning cast. The series stars numerous actors in major roles, including:

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel

Maxim Baldry as Isildur

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Don't forget to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

