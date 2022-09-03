The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - 5 things to know about Sauron

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally premiered on September 2, 2022, and speculations about whether Sauron, the evil lord, will grace screens in the upcoming show, are finally at an end.

The first two episodes cleared the air about Sauron's presence, and left fans more than thrilled to see the return of the Dark Lord - mightier and bigger than ever, thanks to the show's grand visual effects.

Here are a few things you should know about the Dark Lord before you watch the show.

Name-changing to shape-shifting: Here are some quick facts about Sauron, the Dark Lord

1) Humble beginnings

As evil and corrupt as he is, it's hard to believe that Sauron wasn't always a bad guy. Sauron was one of the mightiest of Maias and was a valuable apprentice of Vala Aulë the Smith. He became an extremely skilled craftsman under Aulë's guidance.

Known as Mairon back then, the Dark Lord was nothing short of a perfectionist. He particularly disliked anything wasteful and was a good man.

However, things took a turn when he teamed up with Morgoth because he thought the latter would help him achieve his personal desire of dominating the minds of the creatures of Middle-Earth. Soon, however, he was mired in the darkness of Morgoth and became his chief commander, making him a recognized foe of the valar.

2) He has no name

Over the course of LOTR, Sauron has gone through a couple of name changes.

His first name, 'Mairon,' meant "the admirable." When he changed his ways and aligned himself with Morgoth, the original Dark Lord, the Sindar Elves of Beleriand started to call him 'Gorthur,' meaning "dreaded abomination." The people of Eldar called him 'Sauron,' also meaning "the abhorred or abominable."

Both the names given to him were a complete mockery of his original name, signifying how things have taken a turn for the worse.

3) Created One Ring to rule them all

The One ring to rule them all in LOTR: The Fellowship of the Ring (Image via Warner Bros.)

During the Second Age, when the twenty power rings were being forged (plotline that the TV show focuses on), Sauron, disguised as a benevolent entity named Annatar, the Lord of Gifts, took upon himself the responsibility of teaching the Elf-smiths how to make the rings. Nineteen rings were made in this period - three rings for the Elves, seven rings for the Dwarves, and nine rings for the Men.

The Dark Lord created one ring just for himself that would control the power of the other nineteen rings. The other lesser rings were dependent on the One ring - if it were to be destroyed, the other nineteen rings would also lose their power. Not only this, but the wearers of these rings can be controlled by the one who wears the One.

However, Elves called out his bluff and called him out for his his deceptive ways by removing the rings before he could start controlling them.

4) Praise the King

The Wonder of Tolkien @TolkienWonder



#Tolkien #Sauron “Sauron was become now a sorcerer of dreadful power, master of shadows and of phantoms, foul in wisdom, cruel in strength, misshaping what he touched, twisting what he ruled.. his dominion was torment.” “Sauron was become now a sorcerer of dreadful power, master of shadows and of phantoms, foul in wisdom, cruel in strength, misshaping what he touched, twisting what he ruled.. his dominion was torment.”#Tolkien #Sauron https://t.co/xLVf9VhMTh

The Dark Lord was an ambitious man, one who never gave up. Despite his failed evil plans and the humiliation that followed, he never thought any less of himself. He began calling himself the 'Overlord of Middle-Earth' and 'King of Men.'

However, Ar-Pharazôn, the actual king of Númenor, didn't take the news too kindly for obvious reasons.

Pharazôn then ordered a fleet so huge that it made history by being the largest army ever seen from Middle-Earth to Mordor. Ultimately, Sauron surrendered one knee to King, who naturally took him prisoner.

5) Sauron is a talented evil-lord

BaronLoyd @baron_loyd #RingsOfPower #Sauron

Even tho we have to wait for him untill 8 ep of the show

You can imagine him rn how crazy will they go with him Even tho we have to wait for him untill 8 ep of the showYou can imagine him rn how crazy will they go with him #RingsOfPower #SauronEven tho we have to wait for him untill 8 ep of the showYou can imagine him rn how crazy will they go with him https://t.co/Z8KjmO1ljd

This villain has more to himself than just being an evil Dark Lord. He is a man of many talents - one who can shift shapes and emanate heat from his body. He's a cunning sorcerer and big-time manipulator.

The second Dark Lord (after Morgoth) is so cunning that even after being taken prisoner by King Ar-Pharazôn, he managed to fool him into trusting him. The King loved his position of power but regretted the fleeting nature of his bodily abode on earth. He wanted to become immortal and so Sauron convinced him to invade the Elven Undying Lands, known as Valinor, to get the gift of immortality.

The gods of Middle-Earth got furious and destroyed the island of Númenor. Unsurprisingly, Sauron managed to escape their wrath.

In brief, about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The latest installment in the LOTR universe has more than lived up to audience expectations. The series is set in J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age, centuries before the events of the LOTR and The Hobbit movies. It features an ensemble cast of characters that will come together to fight against the rising evil of Middle-Earth.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

The creators of the show have brought the Tolkien world to life with top-notch CGI, makeup, and storytelling. Reportedly, the budget for the first season of the show was $465 million, making it the most expensive show ever. The first season will consist of eight episodes, making the per episode cost around $58 million.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power turned out to be worthy of all the hype. The remaining six episodes will air every Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal