3 key takeaways from Yellowstone prequel 1923 teaser trailer

Taylor Sheridan is all set to follow up Yellowstone with another spinoff titled 1923. This comes after the massively successful 1883, which explored the history of the Dutton family in the late 1800s. The new series will follow another generation of the Dutton family, this time in the 1920s.

A 30-second teaser for 1923 was recently released by Paramount, giving fans a glimpse at what to expect from the popular show's prequel.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

Though the teaser trailer is short, there is plenty to infer from the new Harrison Ford-starrer. Read on for three key takeaways from the teaser trailer.

The era of difficulties and 2 other major takeaways from the 1923 teaser

1) Great addition in terms of star power

Upon watching the new teaser trailer, the first thing that will catch viewers' eyes is the sheer star power within the cast.

The series is led by Harrison Ford, who plays Jacob, the Dutton family patriarch, and Helen Mirren, who takes on the role of Jacob's wife.

The two actors have decades of great work behind them. They are joined by other prominent names like Sebastian Roché, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jennifer Ehle, Julia Schlaepfer, Brandon Sklenar, and Robert Patrick.

2) A closer look at the Dutton family history

While the previous spinoff of Yellowstone was more rooted in ancient history, 1923 will offer a glimpse at the world of the Dutton family and its origins, as we have seen in Yellowstone. This will also explore the history of the family, which was built on violence.

This is evident from the voiceover in the teaser trailer, which says:

"Violence has always followed this family from the Scottish Highlands to the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here...Where it doesn't follow," continues the voice, "we hunt it down. We seek it."

This establishes how the new era of the Dutton family will be filled with more violence as it edges toward the era we are familiar with.

3) The era of difficulties

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm First look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the new ‘YELLOWSTONE’ spin-off ‘1923’. First look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the new ‘YELLOWSTONE’ spin-off ‘1923’. https://t.co/OBhOdOqpLa

After previously deciding to make the show center around the 1930s, the creator later changed it to 1923 to accommodate some of the social challenges prevalent at the time. These include the prohibition, a pandemic, a drought, and the looming threat of the Great Depression. These events will likely have an impact on the Dutton family as they cope with all the social changes and create their ranch.

1923 is also meant to be a limited series. It is set to premiere on December 18, 2022, on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes