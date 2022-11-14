Who plays Rowdy in Yellowstone? Meet Kai Caster

Yellowstone season 4 had its primary focus on Beth and Rip's relationship. By exploring the various nuances in their love story, the couple finally tied the knot at the end of the season. With the latest installment of Yellowstone having premiered on November 13, the episode began with Beth's flashback of her and Rip. However, it was the appearance of Kai Caster in those sequences that intrigued several fans of the show.

The fifth season of Yellowstone stars Kai Caster as Rowdy, a cowboy who's newly arrived in town and works at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Besides being close to Rip at one point and being briefly involved with Beth, only a few details are known about the character. However, fans can expect him to play a crucial role later in the show.

Kai Caster is a promising young actor who has essayed quite a few roles in TV shows and films over the years. These include The Baxters, American Horror Story, and A Girl Named Jo.

Read on to find out more details about Caster's early life and other films and TV projects.

Kai Caster's early life, movies and TV shows, and more details

Kai Caster was born on July 13, 1999, to Dorian and Corrie Caster. According to the Teal Mango, his father was a photographer who died in 2018. Not many other details about Caster's early life are known as of yet.

Kai Caster was reportedly interested in acting at a very early age. He made his on-screen debut in 2007 with the TV flick, Backyards & Bullets, wherein he played the role of Travis Garrisson. Directed by Charles McDougall, the film stars Joey King and Abigail Spencer, among many others, in key roles.

Kai Caster later went on to play various roles in popular shows, such as House of Lies, New Girl, Shameless, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, to name a few. His other acting credits include Magnum P.I., Shameless, The Darkness Is Close Behind, and many more.

American Horror Story fans will recognize Kai Caster as William Banks, for which he received praise from viewers. Caster has also appeared in Hannah McNeil's music video for the song Unbroken Angels.

Kai Caster joined the cast of Yellowstone as Rowdy for the show's fifth season. Apart from the actor, many newcomers have joined the cast of the popular western drama series, including Dawn Olivieri, Lilli Kay, and more.

In brief, about Yellowstone plot, cast, and reviews

The show explores the lives of the Dutton family. The patriarch of the family, John, owns a huge ranch in Montana, but many around him are looking to seize control of his land. The series focuses on the Dutton family's attempts to protect their land amidst ruthless politicians and land developers. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per its official YouTube channel:

''Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park.''

Although reviews for the show's first season were more mixed, the subsequent seasons mainly received positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising its thematic ambitions, intriguing storyline, and performances by the actors.

The show stars iconic actor Kevin Costner in the lead role, with Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly, among others, playing supporting roles. Yellowstone is helmed by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The former is best known for Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, and Vile, while Linson's credits include Sons of Anarchy, Sunset Strip, and many more.

