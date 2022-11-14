Who plays Clara Brewer in Yellowstone? Meet Lilli Kay

Lilli Kay plays the role of Clara Brewer in Paramount's Yellowstone season 5. Brewer is John Dutton's new assistant and will help him deal with his numerous daily tasks and activities as the new Montana Governor.

Lilli Kay is a noted actress who has starred in quite a few films and shows, key among them being Chambers and The Place of No Words. Kay is expected to play a key role in the fifth season of Yellowstone.

A look at Lilli Kay's early life and her other on-screen projects

Born in 1994 in Brooklyn, New York, Lili Kay studied in a private college in New York, as per Dotlocal.org. She was reportedly interested in acting and modeling from a young age and ultimately decided to pursue a career in the entertainment industry after completing her studies.

Lilli Kay's debut role came in the 2018 film, Paterno, wherein she essayed the role of Dori. The movie features legendary actor Al Pacino in the lead role as Joe Paterno, alongside Kathy Baker and Larry Mitchell essaying key roles.

Kay later went on to appear in shows like Madam Secretary, Chambers, and the noted Showtime drama, Your Honor, where she played the role of Fia Baxter. Your Honor featured Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston in the lead role as Michael Desiato.

Lilli Kay also essays a key role in Sophia Castuera's movie, August at Twenty-two, wherein she stars as Emily Walker.

Additionally, Kay will be a part of the cast of director George C. Wolfe's upcoming biopic, Rustin.

More details about Yellowstone plot and cast

Yellowstone is a fascinating western drama that centers around the Dutton family, who own a large ranch in Montana. The show delves deep into the various kinds of struggles and challenges the Duttons need to tackle as they desperately look to protect their ranch from powerful politicians and land developers. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner is the marquee attraction of the ensemble cast in this drama series, starring as the patriarch of a powerful, complicated family of ranchers. A sixth-generation homesteader and devoted father, John Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.''

The synopsis continues:

''He operates in a corrupt world where politicians are compromised by influential oil and lumber corporations and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton's property is in constant conflict with those it borders -- an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.''

The series has garnered a strong fan following among lovers of the western genre. The show has impressed critics and viewers thanks to its strong writing, gripping plotlines, and fascinating characters.

A prequel, titled 1883, premiered in December 2021, and received mostly positive reviews from critics. Paramount will also be releasing a prequel to the series, 1923, on December 18, 2022.

Yellowstone season 5 is currently available to watch on Paramount.

