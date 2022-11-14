Who plays Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone season 5? Meet Dawn Olivieri

Popular actress Dawn Olivieri plays the role of Sarah Atwood in the fifth season of Paramount's Yellowstone. Sarah Atwood is a charismatic and confident woman who is hired by Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner in order to tackle the Duttons.

Olivieri had earlier played the role of Claire Dutton in Yellowstone's prequel, 1883. Apart from the Yellowstone universe, Olivieri has also been a part of a number of films and shows over the years. Read on to learn more details about the actress' early life and body of work.

Dawn Olivieri: Early life, other film and TV projects, and role in Yellowstone season 5 explored

Dawn Olivieri was born to Salvatore A. Olivieri and Nancy Olivieri on February 8, 1981. As per The Famous People, Olivieri was part of her high school band, where she played the bassoon.

During her mid-20s, Dawn Olivieri made many appearances in numerous TV shows and films, including Deal or No Deal, The Devil's Den, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and Veronica Mars, to name a few.

Dawn Olivieri's breakthrough appearance came in the popular Showtime series, House of Lies, wherein she portrayed the character of Monica Talbot. For her performance in the show, she received high praise from critics and viewers. She later appeared as Janice Herveaux in HBO's critically acclaimed series, True Blood.

JesseVendettaPhoto @JesseVendettaPh Dawn Olivieri - actress House of Lies, True Blood



Jesse Vendetta . Photography http://t.co/GqW4jzbL Dawn Olivieri - actress House of Lies, True BloodJesse Vendetta . Photography http://t.co/GqW4jzbL

How I Met Your Mother fans will recognize Dawn Olivieri as Anna, who appeared in two episodes of the show, titled Ted Mosby, Architect and The Bracket. Olivieri has also played memorable roles in CW's The Vampire Diaries, Hydra, and SEAL Team.

Olivieri's film credits include A Change of Heart, The Last Witch Hunter, and Bright, to name a few.

Dawn Olivieri's role in Yellowstone season 5 is quite fascinating as she is set to appear as the Duttons' new enemy. Her character Sarah Atwood is known for her intelligence, charm, and strong personality. She's expected to play a pivotal role in the series.

A quick look at Yellowstone plot and cast

Yellowstone focuses on the members of the Dutton family, who own a massive ranch in Montana and have to navigate the numerous struggles and challenges they face. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per the its official YouTube channel:

''Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park.''

The series features a stunning ensemble cast that includes the likes of Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser, among many others.

The show has garnered mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics over the years, with praise directed towards the writing, storyline, and performances by the actors. It enjoys a strong fan following and has also received quite a few awards and nominations over the years.

A prequel, titled 1923, is expected to be released on Paramount on December 18, 2022.

You can watch Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount.

Poll : 0 votes