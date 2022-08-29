Yellowstone Season 5: New teaser trailer reveals plot and more

Paramount Network released a teaser of the fifth season of Yellowstone at MTV's Video Music Awards, held on August 28, 2022. The American television series will have a two-hour premiere event on November 13.

The upcoming season will further follow the complicated lives of the members of the Dutton family. It will take from the fourth season, which saw the death of one of the main characters, but reinstilled the loyalty of another.

The teaser unfolds against a background music of rifles cocking and guns loading. Amidst that, a voiceover that sounds like John's, says, "We'll show the world who we are. And what we do." This was followed by the promotional teaser, All will be revealed.

Yellowstone Season 5: From where will the plot pick up?

The fourth season saw Garrett's (Will Patton) death at the hands of his biological son and John's adopted son, Jaime (Wes Bentley). It ended with Beth claiming to hold a leverage over Jaime since she decided not to pull the trigger at him when she had the chance. It remains to be seen how Jaime killing his biological father is able to earn Beth and John's confidence.

The 15-second teaser for Season 5 reintroduced the primary characters of the season, namely, John Dutton played by Kevin Costner, Kayce Dutton essayed by Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly's Bethany "Beth" Dutton.

A month before the teaser was revealed, Paramount Network announced a binge of all four seasons of the show for the Labour Day-weekend.

In brief, about the show

Yellowstone is a neo-Western drama created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and film and television producer John Linson. The first season premiered in 2018, and the series has now become one of the most highly anticipated American shows.

It follows the story of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, commonly called "the Yellowstone". The series chronicles the conflicts that exist along the shared borders of the ranch, which lies alongside a national park, an Indian reservation, and amid other such rivalries.

Yellowstone turned into a mammoth series after its release in 2018. On review aggregator platform, Rotten Tomatoes, the show holds a critic rating of 83%, and an audience rating of 84%.

The cast includes actors Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham, with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly as regulars.

Viewers can catch the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Paramount.

