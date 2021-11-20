When will 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Episode 4 air? Release date, trailer and more

Yellowstone is one of the highly anticipated Paramount shows and its new season has managed to keep viewers hooked pretty well. This Sunday, the fourth episode is set to premiere and it will be all about vengeance.

Yellowstone is centered around the Dutton family, who owns the largest cattle ranch in Montana.

The season began with life-threatening attacks on them and now the John Dutton clan is after the culprits.

Read on to learn more about Yellowstone's Episode 4 release date and promo clips.

‘Yellowstone’ Episode 4 airs November 21

The upcoming episode of Yellowstone Season 4 will air Sunday, November 21, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Paramount Network. The episodes will also be available on the network’s website.

Those who don’t have cable can watch Yellowstone Episode 4 via different streaming services, such as Sling TV, fuboTV, Philo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

Episode 4 promo

The trailer/promo for Yellowstone Episode 4 looks promising. It shows John Dutton finding a lead while investigating the shootings and bombings that he, Beth and Kayce had survived. Apparently, an inmate locked up in Deer Lodge State prison hired a hitman to target the Dutton family.

While John will be “taking care” of the hitman, Kayce will leave to raid the militia. The upcoming episode, titled Winning or Learning, might lead viewers to the inmate.

What to expect from ‘Winning or Learning’?

The creators have been leading the storyline carefully toward the attackers. Minor hints from each episode are building up the curiosity level while keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Several predictions are being made regarding the inmate's identity, which was mentioned in the promo of episode Winning or Learning.

Viewers can expect more jaw-dropping clues from Yellowstone Episode 4. The entire season is expected to revolve around this plot, so the ending will hopefully be worth waiting for.

After Winning or Learning, the next three episodes’ titles are Under A Blanket of Red, I Want to be Him and Keep the Wolves Close.

Yellowstone has garnered appreciation from fans over the seasons and their love for the show was proved when the premiere of Season 4 broke the "most-watched season premiere on cable" record. With no extra push from streaming platforms, Yellowstone's two-episode premiere touched 15 million views.

Edited by Sabine Algur