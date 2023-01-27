Shrinking cast list and characters explored

AppleTV+ is out with its new show, Shrinking, which revolves around the life of an adventurous therapist dealing with grief.

What if your therapist states things as they are - raw and unfiltered? Would it be helpful or hurtful? This is what Apple TV+'s new comedy series Shrinking brings in. Releasing on January 27, 2023, it features Jason Segal, Harrison Ford, and Jessica Williams in the lead across its 10-episode-long first season.

Here's the official trailer of Shrinking as released by Apple TV+ :

The plotline states:

"A grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people's lives - including his own."

Harrison Ford makes his TV debut with Shrinking, Jason Segel portrays the role of a therapist

1) Jason Segel as Jimmy

Actor Jason Segel portrays the role of distressed Jimmy Laird, a psychiatrist mourning the loss of his wife. His professional and personal commitments are at a crossroads due to the issues he faces with his daughter. Moving on from this trauma, he changes his approach while dealing with patients, stating things without sugarcoating.

A character well laid out by creators Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Jason Segel, Jimmy meets the viewer at his lowest point. What makes him distinct from an emotional character is that Jimmy interacts with patients and chooses to provide them with quirky solutions.

Popularly known and adored as Marshall from the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, fans can expect a bunch of surprising acts from Segel in Shrinking.

2) Harrison Ford as Paul

Oscar-nominated actor Harrison Ford is making his much-awaited TV debut with Shrinking. He plays the role of Paul Rhodes, a supervisor to Jimmy. His character seems annoyed with the new route undertaken by Jimmy and is also diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Widely known for his portrayal of Indiana Jones, Ford's TV debut was much anticipated, and his talks with AppleTV had created quite a stir. Fans can expect a different side to him with this debut.

3) Jessica Williams as Gaby Evans

Fantastic Beats actress Jessica Williams is here to make you laugh again by portraying the role of Gaby Evans, a colleague, and confidante to Segel's character. Together with Paul and Jimmy, she forms a trio sharing the same profession and ethical conflicts. All in all, she brings a lot of charisma to the entire act. Her chemistry with Ford is one to watch out for in Shrinking.

You may remember Williams from The Daily Show, where she was touted as the youngest correspondent of the year in 2012.

4) Christa Miller as Liz

Struck by empty-nest syndrome, Liz is Jimmy's generous next-door neighbor. She provides emotional support to his daughter when he shuts her down while coping with his wife's death. While she does take on a motherly responsibility, Liz has an unmissable sense of humor, as evident in her interactions with Jimmy.

5) Lukita Maxwell as Alice

Born in Indonesia, actress Lukita Maxwell marked her onscreen debut with Speechless (2016). In Shrinking, she is seen playing Alice, Jimmy's daughter, not only grieving her mother's death but also being ghosted by her father. Maxwell's onscreen bond with Harrison Ford is also a delight to look out for, where Paul is Alice's therapist. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maxwell said:

"The character of Alice brings groundedness and humanity to the show a little bit . [She] is kind of an anchor in that sense…"

6) Michael Urie as Brian

Michael Urie's character Brian brings in an element of chirpiness in Jimmy's dull life. He is a close friend of his and has an immensely optimistic outlook in life, something directly opposite to the space Jimmy is in. Brian is a queer character, somewhat different from Urie's previous roles as Marc St. James on the ABC dramedy series Ugly Betty and Netflix's Christmas special Single all the Way.

Shrinking releases this Friday, January 27, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

.

Poll : 0 votes