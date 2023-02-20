1923 finale: Aminah Niever, aka Teonna Rainwater, hints at a tragic season conclusion

In a recent interview with Deadline, Paramount+'s hit series 1923 star Aminah Nieves has hinted that the season finale of the show is going to hit like a brick wall. She even said that viewers should keep tissues handy in order to wipe their tears.

1923 serves as a prequel to Taylor Sheridan's masterpiece Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner. Yellowstone has another prequel called 1883, which narrates the origin story of the Dutton family and how they moved to Montana and established the popular ranch.

Aminah Nieves' character, Teonna Rainwater, is a fan-favorite in the hit 2023 show. Rainwater is fearless and rebellious, with a burning desire for vengeance within her for all the wrongs committed against her and her people.

1923's Aminah Nieves isn't sure if her character is going to join the world of Duttons

Aminah Nieves was recently interviewed by Deadline, where she opened up about her character in 1923. She spoke about how scary and emotional it was to do a couple of scenes.

Neives said that for the audition of the show, they did five scenes from the first three episode, which were incredibly heavy scenes. She added that it was tough to move through them as she felt all the emotions of these scenes. However, she noted that she knew that she wouldn't be the only one feeling it.

She added:

"I knew that there were gonna be ancestors flowing through me. That’s exactly what happened when I got to set. I felt like sometimes, I wasn’t even in control of my body, you know?"

She continued,

"It felt like, ‘Aminah, someone else is here. Let them take over for a second.’ I was scared a lot."

Aminah said that she wanted to make sure that she honored every single human, family member, grandparent, her parents, and all of the communities. She said that she is happy that she got the part and can be a voice for them all.

When asked what fans should expect from the finale, the actress said that it was going to be heartbreaking while asking viewers to be ready with a box of tissues.

She said that episode eight "really destroyed" her.

Upon asking if happiness would be an option for her character, she chose to stay mum. She even hopes that her character survives this season so that she can be a part of the crew in the next season.

Aminah noted that she had faith that Teonna will make it to the next season. She did add that she doesn't know what is happening in season two but that the director hasn't written anything yet.

She was finally asked if there is a chance in the future that viewers could see her with the Duttons, to which she replied:

"I have no clue. I want to know, too. Maybe we should write Tay Tay together."

Tay Tay is none other than Taylor Sheridan, the man behind their epic saga.

What is 1923 about?

1923 is set at a time when the majority of the United States of America was affected by poverty, conflict, and the Great Depression. The Duttons had difficulties in Montana not only with the aforementioned challenges but also with other Montanans who wanted to take over the Dutton ranch for themselves.

Apart from Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the series also stars:

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Following its success and viewership count, 1923 has been renewed for a second season.

Episode eight of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 3 am ET. It will serve as Season 1's finale episode.

