1923 season 2: What to expect, cast, and everything we know so far

The 1883 sequel 1923 has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+. Both shows serve as spinoffs for Taylor Sheridan's neo-western masterpiece, Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.

Set in 1923, during an era when the USA was facing issues like droughts and poverty, the show has an ensemble cast. It includes Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, and several others.

The first season has already released five out of its eight episodes and Taylor Sheridan is indeed spawning a sensational story about the history of the Dutton family.

Plot of 1923 season 2 is difficult to predict

Death often knocks on the door unannounced in the Yellowstone-verse, and as such, nothing can be said about the second season's plot yet.

As far as the cast is concerned, we expect Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, and Julia Schlaepfer to play key roles in the next season, but you never know who might just be written off the show.

The upcoming season might also reveal the connection between Kevin Costner's character, John Dutton III, and his ancestors.

Teonna Rainwater's story can also not be ignored as many are speculating she is Yellowstone's Chief Thomas Rainwater's grandmother.

Brendan Sklenar's character, Spencer Dutton, is currently en-route to his home in Montana to avenge his family. Sklenar recently told The Hollywood Reporter:

"There is not only a definite shift in the story itself, but also in him as a person from this moment forward. It’s the hero’s journey, and his calling to go home does propel the story. It’s not an easy journey. It’s filled with challenges."

He added:

"Spencer and Alex both have a lot to overcome before he can get there. Taylor doesn’t make it easy on anybody in writing these shows."

What is happening in 1923 right now?

1923's storyline seems to be at a crucial juncture, with tragedy befalling the Dutton Family. The entire family was attacked by the notorious Banner Creighton, who killed John Dutton Sr and heavily injured Jacob Dutton. Cara is boiling in rage and is still composed and waiting for his nephew Spencer to arrive from Africa.

Spencer is on his way home with his fiancee, Alexandra, but there are question marks over their safety. Meanwhile, Teonna Rainwater has murdered Sister Alice and another nun from the Catholic boarding school and fled.

Ahead of 1923’s premiere, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were asked by The Hollywood Reporter what drew them to the TV series:

Mirren said:

"He says me. And I say exactly the same: Harrison. I think we’re both a bit more achy. We loved working together then, but we were very different. He was a huge movie star and I was sort of comparatively unknown. There was a big difference in our status. I’ve caught up a little bit, luckily."

Ford said:

"I had met with Taylor, who gave me a very brief outline of what he had in mind, and I went on faith and my experience with Yellowstone, 1883. He’s produced a work of incredible ambition, scale, scope [and] cinematic ambition. Taylor thinks of each of these episodes as a one-hour movie. And that’s the product that we’re getting."

Season 1 of 1923 is currently streaming on Paramount+.

