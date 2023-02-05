"I've never read anything like it": 1923's Brandon Sklenar reflects on playing Spencer Dutton 

Brandon Sklenar played Spencer Dutton in 1923. He is expected to return home to Montana by the end of the first season of 1923. He is currently having the time of his life in Zanzibar, Africa, with his new British fiance, Alexandra.

His much-needed happiness came to a screeching halt with a tragic letter from his aunt, Carra, which revealed the murder of his brother John. His uncle is struggling to survive and could soon succumb to his gunshot wounds. His aunt has summoned him back to the Yellowstone ranch, and he must return for vengeance.

Brandon Sklenar recently spoke to a TV guide and opened up about his role in 1923. He said:

"I've never read anything like it. It was amazing."

1923's Brandon Sklenar describes Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as "legends"

In a recent interview with TV guide Brandon Sklenar spoke about the show and how he feels about the unopened letters from Cara. For context, Cara had been sending his letters to his nephew in Africa, but Spencer never opened them because of his PTSD.

His fiance, Alexandra, finally read all of them to him, and he realized what a huge mistake he had made.

Sklenar said:

"I think he has that bit in Episode 4 where he says that not reading those letters kept him alive during the war, because reading them would have made him weaker, and would have been his death. But then you go two or three years not reading letters like that, and then you've got all this guilt about having completely ignored your family for years just so you could survive."

He continued:

"I think it's really just guilt and shame that compounds, and he can't face the fact that he never [read the letters]. Then as he gets further on his journey in Africa, he's pretty much drinking himself to death and pushing all that stuff down, and it's not until he meets Alex that he starts to open up and let it out. She really saves his life in that respect."

Sklenar then spoke about how he felt about his return to the Dutton ranch with a mission to avenge his family.

"I think he's going back with a mission, to defend his family and his legacy and to protect them, and he's coming back with six years of riding his guilt and his shame, and it's just love. Ultimately, he loves his family so much, and it's the first time he's stepping into that love in that long, so he's coming back in a very fierce way for sure."

He continued by praising Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford and declaring his excitement at having them on film with him.

"They're legends for a reason. Not only are they incredibly talented and have given so much to this industry and to film over the years, but you don't make it that long with that many people loving what you do without being a great person, and they're both such lovely people."

He continued:

"I think that was just very cool to see, as someone who grew up, like we all did, watching Harrison and Helen. They're just nice, sweet people. It's really comforting. Same insecurities, the same sort of process on set."

The next episode of 1923 will see Spencer and Alexandra make a voyage to Dutton Ranch in Montana.

Episode 5 of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3 am ET.

