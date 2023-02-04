What time will 1923 episode 5 air on Paramount+? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Episode 5 of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3 am ET. The show was recently renewed for a second season after wide critical acclaim and is a spinoff of the popular neo-western drama, Yellowstone. 1923 is the prequel to the show and acts as a sequel to 1883, which came out in 2021.

All three shows are the brainchild of Taylor Sheridan.

Set in 1923, the series follows new adversities faced by the Dutton family and Yellowstone Ranch after the tragedy of 1883. The show stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, and many more.

Isabel May serves as the narrator of 1923 and also played Elsa Dutton in 1883.

Episode 5 of 1923 has been titled Ghost of Zebrina

From the preview of the upcoming episode, we learn that the fate of Yellowstone Ranch and the Dutton family is hanging by a thread. Thankfully, Jacob Dutton, played by Harrison Ford, looks much healthier than his previous bedridden self. He is expected to make a full recovery and rejoin the war unleashed upon his family with his devoted wife, Cara.

Banner, who is now becoming increasingly paranoid after attacking the Duttons, is forming an army of his own. Spencer Dutton, who is aware of the tragedy in his home, is returning to the ranch to avenge his family. Alongside him is his British girlfriend Alexandra whom he met in Africa. There could also be a mishap on the ship as they are on their way to America, as shown in the preview.

The clip also sees a search party being launched to track down Teonna Rainwater after she killed Sister Alice and fled the Catholic boarding school.

Like the previous episodes, this too will be written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Ben Richardson.

What happened in the previous episode of 1923?

Episode 4 of 1923 was filled with rising tensions and signs of a mysterious war. John Dutton Sr. died after being shot in the massacre and Jacob Dutton was heavily injured and fighting for his life.

Banner was aware that the Duttons would strike back, so he began preparing for the battle by joining hands with the wealthy Donald Whitfield, played by Timothy Dalton.

Jack and Elizabeth were thankfully out of danger, but Jack was hell-bent on exacting revenge on Banner and his men. However, Cara asked him to be patient. With no other option in sight, Cara wrote to Spencer, summoning the prodigal child to fight for his family in Montana.

But there is a chance that the letter reached him way too late.

Furthermore, Teonna Rainwater had it with the atrocities bestowed upon her by the Catholic Boarding School. One night, she murdered the evil Sister Alice and fled. But her story is far from over.

Episode 5 of 1923 is all set to air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 3 am ET

