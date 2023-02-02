''It's a big deal'': 1923 star Harrison Ford talks about Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed western drama

Harrison Ford recently appeared in The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he talked about his new series, 1923, how he landed the role, shooting in various places, and more. Ford said,

''It's (the show) very ambitious for what it is. It's really remarkable that we're shooting in Africa, we are shooting in Montana. It's a big, it's a big deal. And I'm really excited to be part of it.''

In 1923, Harrison Ford plays the role of the patriarch of the Dutton family, Jacob Dutton, alongside Helen Mirren. The series premiered on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022.

Harrison Ford opens up on 1923, working with Helen Mirren and more.

Harrison Ford told Stephen Colbert that Taylor Sheridan got in touch with him for a project featuring Helen Mirren. Ford stated,

''I got this suggestion that Taylor Sheridan might want to do something with me. But there was no script. But he had already talked to Helen (Mirren), which was big draw for me.''

Speaking about reuniting with his former co-star and friend Helen Mirren, Ford said,

''It's been remarkable to watch her. You know, there's a lot of physical action and she just jumps right in and does stuff you don't imagine Helen Mirren would do.''

In 1923, Ford and Mirren play the central characters of Jacob and Cara Dutton. The two have received high praise for their performances and impeccable onscreen chemistry, elevating the series to a different level altogether.

Apart from 1923, Harrison Ford recently starred in another TV series titled Shrinking, for which also he garnered critical acclaim. His film credits include the iconic Indiana Jones series, The Conversation, Blade Runner, and many more.

A quick look at the 1923 cast, plot, and more details.

1923 is a sequel to 1883 and focuses on a different generation of the Dutton family, set in the 20s during the initial phase of the Great Depression and the Prohibition era. Check out the official synopsis of the show, according to Paramount Plus:

''1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.''

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's casting in the lead roles garnered massive headlines before the show premiered. It further generated hype among fans of the actors and the Yellowstone franchise.

Both have been magnificent throughout the show, capturing their characters' resilience, determination, and pain with remarkable ease. Starring alongside the two iconic stars are actors like Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, and many more.

The series has received overwhelmingly positive reviews thanks to its thematic depth, unique visual style, complex storyline, and stellar ensemble cast, among other aspects.

Series creator Taylor Sheridan is known for Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and 1883, among many others. His movie directing credits include Wind River, Vile, and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

You can watch the Yellowstone prequel 1923 on Paramount+.

