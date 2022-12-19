1923: The Dutton Family Tree in the Yellowstone prequel, explained

In 2018, with Yellowstone, we were introduced to the Dutton family and since then, it has received a prequel, 1883 and another new series 1923. The Yellowstone universe has since expanded massively and it is quite a daunting task to keep up with the bloodline of the Dutton family.

Yellowstone revolves around the Dutton family who own a fictional ranch in Montana called Yellowstone. The ranch is occupied by John and his children Beth, Jamie, Kayce and Lee.

Over the course of the show, with Jamie finding out the truth about his parents and conflicts around the ranch, the Dutton family tree has been hard to stay on track with.

To make things simpler, let's take a look at the Dutton Family Tree and figure out how their bloodline is associated with one another.

The Dutton ancestry spans over a 100 years

To understand the branches of this historic family, the wisest thing to do is to start from the earlier stages, i.e from the 1883 and 1923 era of the franchise.

James Dutton, a farmer from Tennessee, and his wife Margaret Dutton appear to be the origins of this family along with James' brother and sister, Jacob and Claire. Jacob is married to Cara and Claire to Henry. The latter has a daughter named Mary Abel.

James and Margaret have three children - Elsa, John, and Spencer. Elsa marries a Native American named Sam.

As the timeline of this family moves to 1923, John ties the knot with Emma and has a son, John "Jack" Dutton Jr, who marries Elizabeth Strafford.

We were then ushered into the story of Yellowstone and introduced to John Dutton Jr., son of John "Jack" Dutton Jr. and Elizabeth Strafford. Along with his unnamed wife, he has two sons named Peter Dutton and John Dutton III. While Peter died early, and John went on to marry Evelyn.

Together, they have two sons and a daughter named Kayce, Lee, and Beth. They also adopted a boy named Jamie, making a grand four children in total. Jamie Dutton's biological father is the sinister Garrett Randal.

We finally reached the conclusion of this complex family tree with Beth Dutton marrying Rip Wheeler and Kayce ending up with Monica. John Dutton III's adopted son Jaime and his girlfriend Christina have a baby while Kayce and Monica Dutton have two sons, Tate and John Dutton IV.

1923 plot and cast

1923 is an American Western drama television series that serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to the series, 1883. It is set to run for two seasons with 8 episodes each.

The show's official Paramount+ synopsis reads:

"1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century in the mountain west."

1923, narrates the story of Cara Dutton and Jacob Dutton (played by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford) and their families. It uncovers the family's hardships and struggles during the Western Expansion, Probation Era, and The Great Depression, which in Montana started a decade earlier.

The show also stars Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton's nephew, and John Dutton Sr.’s brother.

1923 was created by Taylor Sheridan and distributed by Paramount Global Distribution Group. Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson serve as the show's executive producers.

1923 premiered on December 18, 2022, and is streaming on Paramount+. For now, only the first episode has been released, with seven more set to come out in the upcoming weeks.

