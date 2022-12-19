1923 filming location: Where was the Yellowstone prequel shot?

1923, the sequel and spinoff to the massively successful Taylor Sheridan-helmed Yellowstone, is all set to premiere on December 18, 2022, on Paramount+. The spinoff story to the Dutton family will star the legendary Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the leading roles. This era will focus on one of the most tumultuous and crucial eras of American history.

This era was notorious for "historic droughts, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft," all of which were crucial to the Western film genre. The show has a fascinating history with the shooting locations. Taylor Sheridan, 1923's creator, revealed that they did not want to create a world around them with visual effects. Sheridan said:

"I don’t build a world with visual effects...I go shoot these corners of the world that people haven't seen."

1923 is primarily shot in Montana, specifically Butte, Montana Civic Center, which also served as the production home for the show's crew. The locations also included various explored and unexplored regions of Broadway Street in Butte’s Uptown district.

Read on for more details about the locations used in 1923.

More details about the locations of 1923

1923 will follow the footsteps of the original show, Yellowstone, in replicating dusty mountain landscapes and long-stretched deserts. Of course, this spinoff of the show features the aesthetics of the 1920s.

The original series focuses on the Dutton family on their Montana Ranch. So, it is not surprising to see that the spinoff takes the same route. The primary location for this Yellowstone spinoff is Montana, with shooting locations varying between the towns of Butte, Park City, and Dillon. Sheridan has also emphasized his attempts at capturing the "unexplored," meaning that there may be several other locations involved too.

During the shooting, reports emerged that the crew had settled on Butte, Montana Civic Center as their production home. Butte’s Director of Community Development Karen Byrnes said to NBC Montana:

"It’s a big boon for our community...Services and materials that go into this production are being sourced locally, so we’re seeing a big impact to a lot of our businesses being able to provide these services."

1923 Official @1923official #1923TV brings a whole new scale to the world of the Dutton family. Stream Taylor Sheridan's new series Dec. 18, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. #ParamountPlus #1923TV brings a whole new scale to the world of the Dutton family. Stream Taylor Sheridan's new series Dec. 18, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. #ParamountPlus https://t.co/NaYOkKNK6p

Among other buildings and structures, Butte’s oldest radio station, KMBF, has been used for interior shots in the show. KMBF general manager Daniel Hogan said to ABC Fox Montana:

"The second floor [of our radio station] is now a beautifully restored building,...Paramount Productions came through and scouted the place and thought it would be fitting for the 1923 miniseries. So, of course, we were more than happy to have them up there."

Mysteriously enough, sources like IMDb have listed South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta. Though we have no clue yet as to which shots or what sequences fit into this, it will certainly add much-needed zeal to the anticipated show.

Apart from Ford and Mirren, the show also stars Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr., Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield, among others.

Watch the premiere of 1923 only on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes