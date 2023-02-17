"Took me a while to get used to": Shrinking star Jessica Williams opens up on working with Harrison Ford

Shrinking star Jessica Williams recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, wherein she spoke about her new Apple TV+ series and working with iconic actor Harrison Ford, among numerous other things. Williams jokingly mentioned:

"For me, it just took me a while to get used to Harrison Ford's face in general."

She further spoke at length about improvising with Ford and Jason Segel. In the series, Jessica Williams portrays the role of a therapist named Gabby, a performance for which she's received positive reviews from critics and viewers. The series aired on Apple TV+ on January 27, 2023, and has received critical acclaim.

"I had a blast": Jessica Williams talks about working with Harrison Ford, her new series Shrinking, and more details

Jessica Williams spoke to Stephen Colbert about improvising during the filming of Shrinking with Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, stating:

"I had a blast. Basically, I play Gabby, and she is one of the three people at this private practice. She definitely balances out the two gentlemen. Gabby is sort of the bright light that adds a little bit more spirit."

She further added:

"And so to be able to improvise in those parameters, especially with those two (Harrison Ford and Jason Segel) I felt very free."

During the interview, she also stated that one of the reasons she chose to do Shrinking was because she loved therapy. She mentioned that she wanted her character to be ''the kind of therapist people want to seek out and find.''

In the Apple TV+ series, Gabby shares a unique equation with both Harrison Ford and Jason Segel's characters and their relationship is one of the defining elements of the show. All three actors have received high praise from critics for their performances on the show.

Apart from this, Jessica Williams has appeared in a number of popular and acclaimed shows and films over the years, including Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Corporate Animals, and Love Life, to name a few.

More details about Shrinking's cast and plot

The comedy series tells the story of a young, grieving therapist whose life takes a dramatic and complicated turn after he starts telling his clients how he feels as he loses total sense of objectivity. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Shrinking'' follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.''

The series features a stunning ensemble cast that includes the likes of Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, and Christa Miller, among others. The show has received positive reviews from various critics and viewers, with praise mostly directed towards the show's piercing humor, overall tone, and performances by the actors, among other things.

It is created by Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence, and lead actor Jason Segel. Lawrence is known for Scrubs, Spin City, and Ted Lasso, among others, whilst Goldstein's credits include Undercover, Soulmates, and many more.

New episodes of Shrinking drop every Friday on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes