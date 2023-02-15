Ted Lasso sets season 3 premiere date

Season 3 of Ted Lasso will premiere on March 15, 2023, on Apple TV+. The upcoming season of the show will have twelve episodes in total, with its finale scheduled to air on May 31, 2023.

The series has been developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, while Marcus Mumford and Tom Howe are credited with the music of the show.

Numerous actors have appeared on this two-time Emmy award-winning show, with Jason Sudeikis starring as Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard, Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, and Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone.

The show first aired on August 14, 2020. Jason Sudeikis originally developed Ted Lasso's character for a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of England's Premier League.

Ted Lasso season 3: Teaser trailer and plot revealed

Apple TV+ recently dropped a 1-minute 15-second trailer for the upcoming season of the show. You can check it out here:

The video saw the show's cast write wholesome messages on paper and stick them on the walls. They were even seen wearing AFC Richmond's jersey, while Frank Turner's I Still Believe played in the background. The trailer ends with Lasso appearing on screen.

The official synopsis of the new installment, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads,

"In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)"

It continues,

"Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

The upcoming season will mainly focus on the fierce rivalry between Lasso and Nate, who is now the new manager of West Ham. Nate, who was hired by Rupert Mannion, the owner of the club, previously worked as a kit man and assistant coach for AFC Richmond. So, it'll now be interesting to watch him as Ted Lasso's arch-nemesis.

