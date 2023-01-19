Ted Lasso season 3 release date, first look, and everything we know so far

Apple TV+ has revealed the first look for season 3 of Ted Lasso, and fans cannot contain their excitement.

The popular sports comedy-drama series stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, and Sarah Niles, among others. A number of actors appear in recurring roles as soccer players in various English Premier League teams.

The new season of Ted Lasso is expected to be released this year, and it is speculated that the third season will also serve as the show's final season.

Ted Lasso season 3 will see the rivalry intensify between Ted and Nate

Here's your first look at #TedLasso Season 3, coming to Apple TV+ this Spring. Time to win the whole f***ing thing.

Apple TV+ posted an image of Lasso with Nate, revealing the upcoming season's first look. The caption accompanying the picture says:

"Time to win the whole f***ing thing. Here’s your first look at #TedLasso Season 3, coming to Apple TV+ this Spring."

While no date or time has been revealed so far for the release of the upcoming season, all that is known for now is that it will be out by spring this year. It was revealed in season 2 that Nate, who was previously AFC Richmond's kit-man-turned-assistant coach, is now managing West Ham United and is Ted's rival.

News of the new season was revealed during the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour. Co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer/star Brett Goldstein were present on the panel. Upon being asked about the upcoming season, the duo decided to stay mum, although Goldstein ultimately said,

“I’ve seen cuts, and it’s f*cking amazing,”

Season 2 ended on a very interesting note when Nate resigned from his AFC Richmond job and joined Rebecca's notorious ex-husband Rupert Mannion's team, West Ham United, which he had recently brought. Nate went from being a loveable face to a villain in the span of two seasons, and what happens next can only be found out when the show is released.

Fans, however, are anticipating Lasso to defeat the new West Ham manager and wipe Mannion's smirk off his face in the upcoming installment.

What is Ted Lasso about?

The series chronicles the journey of Ted Lasso, an American college football coach, who is hired to train a fictional English soccer team called AFC Richmond, by the team owner, who secretly wishes for the team to fail in order to spite her ex-husband.

Lasso, however, tries to win over the skeptical English market with his happy-go-lucky and optimistic behavior, while dealing with his lack of knowledge when it comes to soccer.

Here is the official synopsis of the show, according to the trailer on YouTube:

"Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer."

Alongside starring in the beloved series, Sudeikis is also the executive producer of the show, alongside Bill Lawrence of Scrubs fame. Doozer Productions helms the production, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content.

The official synopsis further states:

"Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports."

Marcus Mumford and Tom Howe provided music for the show with Warner Bros. Television Distribution and Apple Inc. serving as its official distributors. Season 1 was launched in 2020 and season 2 premiered in 2021.

