Frank Turner Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

English punk and folk singer Frank Turner has announced a US tour scheduled for 2023. Turner is co-headlining the tour with punk band The Interrupters for a maximum number of tour dates. Frank Turner’s tour kicks off in Edmonton on April 25, and will conclude in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tickets for the tour will be available from December 16 at 10 am PT via the artist’s official website.

In a statement, Turner noted:

“After doing 50 states in 50 days last summer, I was wondering how you follow that, in terms of touring the USA. And now I know – team up with one of the best punk bands out there. I’m really excited to share a stage with The Interrupters, it feels like a meeting of minds and music. I can’t wait to hit the road.”

In a statement, The Interrupters said:

“With the recent release of our fourth album In The Wild, we are so excited to get back out on the road and celebrate live music across the U.S. and Canada with the incredibly talented Frank Turner and so many of our amazing friends."

The Interrupters will also perform separately on select dates without Frank Turner.

Frank Turner 2023 Tour Dates

April 25—Edmonton, ALB—Midway Music Hall

April 26—Calgary, ALB—MacEwan Hall

April 27—Missoula, MT—The Wilma

April 29—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore Minneapolis

May 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre

May 3—Toronto, ONT—History

May 5—Montreal, QUE—Olympia de Montréal

May 6—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 7—Boston, MA —MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 10—Wallingford, CT—The Dome at Oakdale

May 12—NYC, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 13—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 14—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 16—Norfolk, VA—NorVA

May 17—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 19—Cincinnati, OH—Bogart’s

May 20—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant

May 21—Denver, CO—Fillmore Auditorium

May 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex

Frank Turner released his ninth album in February 2022

Frank Turner released his ninth studio album, FTHC (initials for Frank Turner Hardcore), on February 11, 2022. The album boasts 14 tracks, with six tracks, which are deluxe edition bonus tracks.

In an interview with Kerrang earlier this year, the singer said:

“This is my ninth record and there are no clichés about ninth records. There’s no such thing as the ‘difficult ninth album’ – that’s just not a thing. And indeed not that many people get to a ninth record.”

He further added:

“There is a part of me that wakes up blinking and surprised – most days, actually – at the fact that I’m still doing this and that we’re in contention for the Number One slot [on the UK album chart]. And that’s crazy. It’s nuts. I’ve been doing this for 25 years.”

Turner, who has been vocal about his mental health issues and anxiety, further spoke about his experiences. Speaking to the publication, he said:

“So much of rock’n’roll is predicated on sugar-rush experiences. They’re adolescent sugar-rush experiences. And I do understand why that is, and I’m not saying that it shouldn’t be so. But what I am saying is – particularly at this point in my career – that I feel that I’ve earned the right to talk about more substantive issues.”

For his live shows, Turner is supported by his backing band, The Sleeping Souls, which includes guitarist Ben Lloyd, bassist Tarrant Anderson, pianist Matt Nasir, and drummer Callum Green.

