1923 Episode 7: Who plays the lawyer in the Yellowstone prequel?

Canadian actor Currie Graham recently appeared in 1923 as Chadwick Benton. He served as the attorney for Banner Creighton but was originally Donald Whitfield's lawyer. The oil tycoon instructed him to get his henchman, Banner, out of prison.

Banner had previously ambushed the Dutton family over a conflict with Jacob Dutton. John Dutton Sr. was killed in the ambush, with Jacob, Elizabeth, and Jack getting injured.

Jack and Elizabeth's injuries weren't severe but it briefly looked like Jacob would not survive the attack as his wounds were deep and deadly. This entire massacre of the Duttons was orchestrated by Banner Creighton.

In episode 7 of 1923, Banner was finally arrested for his crimes but preparations for his bail are already in place. Donald Whitfield and Chadwick Benton are going all out to get him out of prison and continue the invasion of the Dutton ranch.

1923 actor Currie Graham is widely recognized as a TV actor

Born on February 26, 1967, Currie Graham grew up in Ontario, Canada. He attended Algonquin Public School and Maynard Public School. Early in his life, his family relocated from Algonquin, Ontario to Cardinal, Ontario.

He attended South Grenville District High School in Prescott, Ontario, and studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.

Currie may be best known for playing Lt. Thomas Bale in the final season of NYPD Blue. He even had a major role in the final season of Suddenly Susan as the male lead/romantic interest Nate Knaborski. He also appeared in Nash Bridges, ER, The Big Easy, Pacific Blue, L.A. Doctors, CSI, 24, The Division, CSI: Miami, House, Boston Legal etc.

At the 19th Gemini Awards in 2004, he received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Supporting Role for portraying Constable Robert Cross in the 2003 TV film Cowboys and Indians: The J.J. Harper Story and starred in the 2014 film Pompeii, starring alongside Kit Harington.

In 2015, he appeared as Mike Sherman in the hit AMC drama Mad Men. He has even appeared on Westworld and Marvel’s Agent Carter.

What is 1923 about?

1923 is set in an era when the majority of the United States of America was devastated by the Great Depression. The Duttons had difficulties in Montana not only due to the Great Depression but also with other Montanans who wanted to take over the Dutton ranch for themselves.

Their main enemies during this time were a shepherd turned henchman, Banner Creighton and a wealthy oil tycoon named Donald Whitfield.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

Apart from Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the series also stars Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater.

Following its success and viewership count, 1923 has been renewed for a second season. Episode eight of 1923 will air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 3 am ET and will serve as Season 1's finale episode.

