How old is Kendall Gender? Meet 'Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World' contestant 

With nine queens competing for the crown, Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World is set to premiere on Friday, November 18, at 9/8c on Crave.

The international drag competition will take place in Canada and feature Queens from Maple Country, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

The show’s press release reads:

"With Canada as host nation, in every episode of CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD it’s each queen for herself. Queens’ talents are tested in maxi and mini challenges and lip-sync battles, where one queen wins the chance to eliminate a fellow competitor until a winner is crowned."

One of the contestants to compete in Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World is British Columbia’s Kendall Gender, who is thrilled to represent her country.

The 32-year-old drag performer from Victoria, British Columbia, is set to compete in the international drag competition. Their preferred pronouns are she/her while in drag and he/him/they/them while out of drag.

Kendall is featured on Foe & Dear’s website, where they described drag as “art in finest form.” They said that it is a place that invites anyone to openly express themselves with makeup, character exploration, and “gender-fluid personas.

Kendall’s out-of-drag name is Kenneth Wyse. In a conversation with Foe & Dear, they spoke about their drag name’s origin and said that the last name is wordplay to fit their obsession with pop culture and to enforce that “gender is a construct.”

They stated:

"Ken-Doll/Kendall is actually a nickname that I got in high school. So when I started doing drag it was kind of just a natural fit."

For the drag artist, activism and drag “go hand-in-hand.” They want to keep using their drag and the platforms they get to draw attention to important issues. They’ve helped raise funds for multiple campaigns, including Black Lives Matter, Rainbow Refugees, and Covid Racism, which aims to fight anti-Asian hate and racism in Canada.

Kendall previously competed in Canada’s Drag Race season 2, where they finished as a runner-up. Kendall is part of a drag trio called BRATPACK in Vancouver with Gia Metric and Synthia Kiss, both of whom were also contestants in the same season. Kendall sent both of them home in lip-sync battles. Gia Metric is also their drag aunt, and Jane Smoker is their drag mother.

Others to compete in the show against Kendall in Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World include Anita Wigl’it, Icesis Couture, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, Vanity Milan, and Victoria Scone. Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor will serve as judges on the show.

Tune in on Friday, November 18, to meet the queens of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World.

