What time will Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World 2022 premiere? PM Justin Trudeau to make guest appearance and more

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World 2022 is all set to premiere on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 9/8c on WOW Presents Plus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a guest appearance on the show.

In addition to the Canadian Prime Minister’s brief appearance, Hollywood Jade, Anjulie, Gary Janetti, Jeanne Beker, Joe Zee, Monét X Change, and Priyanka will also feature as guest judges.

On Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World 2022 nine queens from around the world will compete for the franchise's second international crown.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World 2022 is a spinoff of Canada's Drag Race

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to appear on Canada's Drag Race, visiting Queens in the werkroom.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier visited the Drag Race universe with an appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 7 as she supported the drag community. She even urged Americans to vote on the show.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also served as a guest judge on season 12 of the show in 2020. She even joined the Queens backstage and told them how much they inspired her.

The trailer of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World shows the queens in shock as they are surprised by a visit from the Prime Minister when he appears in the werkroom.

Although many details have not been divulged, his appearance will definitely leave viewers excited.

Nine international queens to compete in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World

The series is a spinoff of Canada's Drag Race. The six episodes of Canada vs. the World are modeled after 2022's UK vs. the World. The season was officially confirmed by Canada's Drag Race on Instagram in June 2022.

On the show, nine international queens will compete to become the ultimate drag race superstar. Out of nine queens, four of Canada's Drag Race alums will represent their home country and battle it out for the crown with the remaining queens.

Queens' talents will be tested in several challenges including lip-synch battles. In the battle round, one queen will get a chance to eliminate a fellow competitor until a winner of the show is crowned.

The show will feature returning contestants from the Canadian, American, British, Australian, and New Zealand installments of the show.

The trailer shows every guest judge being impressed by the queens. Guest judge Monet fell in love with the queens as they strutted to perfection on stage. Monet could be heard saying:

"Oh my goodness! This look is marvellous!”

The series not only promises a scintillating show by the queens but also a few fights and tears in between.

The cast includes Ra'Jah O'Hara (U.S.), Rita Baga (Canada), Silky Nutmeg Ganache (U.S.), Anita Wigl'it (Down Under), Icesis Couture (Canada), Kendall Gender (Canada), Stephanie Prince (Canada), Vanity Milan (U.K.), and Victoria Scone (U.K.).

The show will be judged by Brad Goreski, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and Traci Melchor. Brooke Lynn Hytes will also serve as the show’s host.

Tune in to WOW Presents Plus on Friday to watch nine queens battling it out once again on stage for the crown of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World 2022. The show can also be streamed in the UK on BBC Three.

